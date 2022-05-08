 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

PGA of America's Kerry Haigh to determine championship pin placements

  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Kerry Haigh, the PGA of America's chief championships officer, determines daily pin placements during the May 19-22 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. 

 Tulsa World photo

Pin placements for the upcoming PGA Championship are determined by Kerry Haigh, the PGA of America’s chief championships officer, and will be comparable in position to what players encountered during the 2021 Senior PGA at Southern Hills.

“It’s Kerry Haigh, with slight input from me,” Southern Hills superintendent Russ Myers said. “My role is to provide local knowledge and explain how certain conditions could have an effect. Beyond that, Kerry Haigh knows how to set up a golf course.

“The reality is, for the types of pin placements Kerry is looking for, there are only about five (options) on each of these greens. All greens are like that.”

During a tournament, hole positions are changed daily so that players face a variety of challenges and also to avoid excessive foot traffic on any one section of the green. The new hole, which by universal rule must be 4.25 inches in diameter and at least 4 inches deep, is created by a cylindrical hole-cutting tool. The chunk of sod and soil taken with the tool can be used as a perfectly proportioned filler of the previous hole.

People are also reading…

On the greens of some courses, you might occasionally see scars from previous pin placements. On the greens of a Southern Hills-caliber course, you never see a scar.

“It’s the same as with writing a good story or preparing a good meal: it’s the desire of the person doing it to be great at it,” Myers explained. “That’s all it is. There’s no trick to it. It’s just attention to detail.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss why Phil Mickelson registering for the PGA Championship does not necessarily mean the defending champ will play at Tulsa's Southern Hills next month. Plus, OSU's quarterback depth includes "three guys that can really throw it," but OU's is "a little disconcerting."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert