PGA of America's Kerry Haigh to determine championship pin placements

Pin placements for the upcoming PGA Championship are determined by Kerry Haigh, the PGA of America’s chief championships officer, and will be comparable in position to what players encountered during the 2021 Senior PGA at Southern Hills.

“It’s Kerry Haigh, with slight input from me,” Southern Hills superintendent Russ Myers said. “My role is to provide local knowledge and explain how certain conditions could have an effect. Beyond that, Kerry Haigh knows how to set up a golf course.

“The reality is, for the types of pin placements Kerry is looking for, there are only about five (options) on each of these greens. All greens are like that.”

During a tournament, hole positions are changed daily so that players face a variety of challenges and also to avoid excessive foot traffic on any one section of the green. The new hole, which by universal rule must be 4.25 inches in diameter and at least 4 inches deep, is created by a cylindrical hole-cutting tool. The chunk of sod and soil taken with the tool can be used as a perfectly proportioned filler of the previous hole.

On the greens of some courses, you might occasionally see scars from previous pin placements. On the greens of a Southern Hills-caliber course, you never see a scar.

“It’s the same as with writing a good story or preparing a good meal: it’s the desire of the person doing it to be great at it,” Myers explained. “That’s all it is. There’s no trick to it. It’s just attention to detail.”

