PGA notebook: Walking, placing pressure and twisting Tiger Woods' right leg hurts; "If I don't do that, then I'm all right"

Tiger Woods’ visible wince after hitting a shot late in his PGA Championship opening round was replayed just as much as Thursday’s top shots.

Woods clearly isn’t healthy, as evident by his appearance and a seven-bogey round.

How much is his right leg bothering him?

“Well, I just can't load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts. It's just golf. I don't play that, if I don't do that, then I'm all right,” Woods said.

Woods’ fans likely hope history is on his side.

The 46-year-old has shot exactly four-over par in the first round of a major championship seven previous times. He made the cut in six of the seven instances and finished top-20 in five of the seven instances.

Strong start

Leader Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are the only two former major champions who find themselves among the top 15 after the opening round.

McIlroy finds himself atop the leaderboard of a major for the fifth time in his career. He won the 2011 U.S. Open (Congressional Country Club) and 2014 PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club).

Thomas finds himself in the top 20 after the opening round for the first time in seven PGA Championship appearances.

Thomas finished with a 67, two shots behind McIlroy, to end tied for fourth. He hit a 20-foot putt on No. 18 — which played as the day’s toughest hole — to complete his round.

“Yeah, I'd call any birdie on 18 a steal. It's a hole that you would, at the beginning of the week, gladly take four pars and probably lap the field quite a bit. To finish the day with a 3 there was a great bonus and a nice end to a solid fight out there,” Thomas said.

Scheffler keeping pace

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, connected on a 15-foot putt to save par on his final hole following back-to-back bogeys.

“It’s definitely going to make my dinner taste better,” said Scheffler, who ended with a one-over 71. “Bogeying the last three is definitely not very fun, so it was good to make that par at the end.

"I'm still pretty frustrated with how I played the back nine, but overall 1-over par playing as poorly as I did today is not — I didn't shoot myself out of the tournament, so I'm still in OK position.”

Weather talk

Australian Cam Smith, after completing a morning round, was asked if the Oklahoma humidity reminded him of home.

“Yeah, a little bit. It's like a summer's morning in Brisbane,” Smith said. “It's actually quite nice, quite a nice change. I love playing in this stuff. I've felt like we've played in cold the last six months, so I'm ready for summer.”

Former OSU golfer Viktor Hovland spoke about playing in blowing winds.

“I've played here a decent amount leading up to this week, but it seems like every time I came out here it was either a north wind or an east wind, which is very uncommon for Oklahoma this time of year. It played the full number today,” Hovland said.

Antelopes rule

Grand Canyon’s top recruiting tool may be its volunteer assistant men’s golf coach.

Jesse Mueller was the top “Team of 20” finisher after posting a two-over 72 on Thursday.

His day started better than anyone could have planned. He started on No. 10 and holed out an eagle from the fairway from 102 yards out to start the opening round below par after one hole.

Mueller, who was wearing purple with GCU’s logo, was asked about his involvement with the school located in Phoenix.

“Yeah, it's great. I love working at Grand Canyon University. I work at the golf course there. My brother works in the pro shop. My other brother is the men's head golf coach,” Mueller said. “I have a good group of friends that work at the course. So I love going to work every day. Have a great group there, and just being part of the Grand Canyon family, it's fun to represent here at the PGA for sure.”

Carter’s prediction

Former Oral Roberts University athletic director Mike Carter is a longtime Southern Hills member and a five-time club champion golfer. His best score ever at Southern Hills was a 67 “back in the mid-’80s,” he reports. His best score since the 2018-19 restoration/renovation of the course is a 78.

When Carter was asked for a prediction on a winning score for the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy already had fired a 5-under-par 65 for the first-round lead. Expecting that the course will be more difficult on Friday and beyond, and that pin placements should be more challenging, Carter predicts that the winning final score on Sunday will be 6-under.

“If the wind will blow and it dries out, yes, I think minus-6 will win,” Carter said. “If it stays damp like this, it could be to 10.

“Because of the rounding of the (edges), the surfaces of the greens are about two-thirds the size that they were before. Balls that would have stayed on the green in previous years — they’re rolling off the green. You see shots to the green that look great, and then they wind up rolling back down the hill 40 or 50 yards.”

During the PGA Championship, Carter is the chairman of the Marshals Committee.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.