PGA notebook: Justin Thomas' 7-shot comeback ties PGA Championship record

Remarkable comeback: Champion Justin Thomas charged from seven strokes back entering Sunday to win the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

How rare was his comeback? Only five other players have overcome that deficit after 54 holes to win a major championship.

“A lot of self-belief, a lot of patience,” Thomas said when explaining his win at Southern Hills. “I wasn't looking at leaderboards today. I was just trying to play golf. It kind of goes back to what I said on Thursday of just not trying to play golf swing, not trying to play the field, not trying to play to a certain person really.

“Just trying to execute each shot as well as I could, and then wherever it ended up, just give my club to Bones (caddie Jim Mackay) and let's move on and try to do the best we can on the next one. He did an unbelievable job of keeping me in the moment and keeping me patient today, and yeah, it just is an unbelievable team win for all of us.”

Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate playoff. Thomas shot 2-under compared to Zalatoris’ 1-under on holes 13, 17 and 18.

The five players prior to Thomas who rallied for wins include Paul Lawrie (10 back, 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie), Jack Burke Jr. (eight back, 1956 Masters), Arnold Palmer (seven back, 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills CC), John Mahaffey (seven back, 1978 PGA Championship at Oakmont CC) and Gary Player (seven back, 1978 Masters).

Cart path golf: When Will Zalatoris launched his tee shot on the par-3 sixth green, it nearly landed on 61st Street but was saved by some bushes.

He decided the best option was to take an unplayable and drop the ball on the cart path. The ball stopped on a groove on the path.

He proceeded to get an up-and-down for a bogey when he pitched the ball off the concrete onto the green and then made an eight-foot putt.

“That was just bizarre. You know, that's in off the right. We just had to have caught just a random down gust. I can hit the ball far but I can't hit a 5-iron 235. It just was a very bizarre wind,” Zalatoris said. “It's not like I pulled it and I rode the wind or anything. If anything, that was a push on my line and obviously got a firm bounce but that up-and-down was the best up-and-down I've ever had. So it was from there on, you know, that was a pretty good momentum boost, honestly, even though it was bogey.”

Battling the sniffles: Thomas didn’t only battle tough weather conditions this week at Southern Hills.

“I got my butt kicked by allergies more than I think I ever have in my entire life early this week,” Thomas said. “Tuesday I wasn't sure if I was even going to play a practice round. I felt terrible. I thought I had a sinus infection coming. Maybe I did, I don't know. But luckily got some medicine in me, got a bunch of rest.

“I definitely altered my practice schedule just to try to get as much rest as I could and just try to start feeling better. Then once I started to finally feel better, it decided to be like 55 degrees and windy out, so that didn't really help my cause. I don't know, maybe I need to get really bad allergies more often.”

Unlikely landing spot: Seamus Power’s drive sailed left, nailed a tree, hit a spectator in the back of the head … and then landed in the hood of the spectator’s sweatshirt.

“It stung for a second,” Bryan Essex said afterward. “Doesn’t hurt so bad now.”

Essex and his noggin were on the receiving end of an errant drive off the fifth tee box during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship Sunday afternoon at Southern Hills.

Power began the day 3-under for the event and even-par on the 623-yard, Par 5. After carding a birdie on the fourth green Sunday, the 35-year-old Irishman pulled his drive on No. 5 toward the gallery lining the left fairway.

For a moment, Essex — naturally — was the only person at Southern Hills who knew exactly where Power’s straying shot was when it fell from the trees and caught his head. But once the ball landed in the hood of his sweatshirt, it was temporarily nowhere to be found.

Eventually, another spectator spotted the ball in Essex’s hood and the roughly 90-second search ended with a rules official reaching into the hood to retrieve it as Powers watched on.

“I’ve never seen that before,” a PGA official said nearby.

By rule, Power was granted a penalty-free drop and went on to par the hole for the third time in four days. He finished tied for ninth at 1-under par.

Essex was in well-enough condition and spirits to joke afterward that Power hadn’t left him with a glove or some other souvenir for his troubles. A volunteer promptly arrived with a collection of concession-stand vouchers.

“Not even an autograph?” one onlooker shouted as Power walked away.

Fire sale: The PGA Shops at Southern Hills will hold a 50% sale of all remaining PGA Championship merchandise on Monday.

Parking is in Lot X1, which is located at 6555 S. Lewis Ave. No ticket is required for entrance.

The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eli Lederman contributed to this story.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.