PGA notebook: Bryson DeChambeau withdraws after practice round

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the PGA Championship after playing a practice round Wednesday at Southern Hills.

DeChambeau has missed more than a month after left wrist surgery. He has been out since missing the cut in the Masters.

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, finished fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship and tied for 38th last year. He has dropped from No. 5 to No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has only one top-25 finish in five tournaments this season.

Denny McCarthy replaces DeChambeau in the field. McCarthy ranks No. 62 on the PGA Tour's money list this season with $1,361,197. He finished 25th in his most recent start two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship. McCarthy ranks 33rd in driving accuracy on the PGA Tour.

Historic trophies together

The PGA Championship's Wanamaker Trophy and the NHL's Stanley Cup were together on the first tee box during the practice round Wednesday morning.

ESPN, in its third year of televising the PGA Championship and in the first season of its new deal televising the Stanley Cup Playoffs, worked with the NHL to bring the Stanley Cup to Southern Hills.

Stockton has a hunch

Dave Stockton, who won the 1970 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, was back at the course Wednesday.

Stockton said about who he thinks could fare well this week, "Well, you're not going to go too much past (Scottie) Scheffler, for starters. Whether Tiger (Woods) can last out here, obviously -- the four of us, this is the first course to have four PGAs on it, and to have Tiger and I as well as Raymond Floyd and Nick Price be the four, I'm curious to see who's going to be the fifth, because they've had good champions here and deservedly so. This is a very, very strong test of golf.

"I'm hoping for two people that I'd love to see. I'd like to see (Rory) McIlroy win his third PGA. He's had pretty good luck — when we worked together he won Congressional and the Open, where I won the second PGA. Then he wins it where I had the Ryder Cup there at Kiawah, and then he comes to Valhalla and wins where I was an assistant with (Paul) Azinger, and now he comes here where I won my first. So I wouldn't be surprised if he pulls some magic out of a hat.

"The other one I would be rooting for would be Jordan Spieth. I'd love to see him get the Grand Slam. There wouldn't be two more people that would be more fitting to get it than for McIlroy to knock off his Masters bugaboo and Jordan to get the PGA here. But who am I ignoring? I'm ignoring Collin (Morikawa). I'm ignoring (Jon) Rahm. All these guys. I think it's going to be a heck of a race to the end here."

PGA style `suits' Stenson

Henrik Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion who has six top-10 finishes in the PGA Championship, is looking to contend again this week.

"Other than The Open Championship, the PGA has been the major where I've been the most successful over the years," Stenson said on Wednesday. "I think I got two thirds, a fourth, a sixth and another top 10. Yeah, there's been some really good tries.

"I think it's a style of golf that suits me. A lot of times emphasis on hitting fairways and greens, and that's kind of been my strong point throughout the years. Hopefully we can give it a good week, and I'd love to put myself in contention once again here. It's been a while since we've been in contention in any tournament really. Yeah, this would be a good week to start."

Course `interesting' to Lowry

Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, is getting his first look at Southern Hills this week. He finished tied for fourth in the PGA Championship last year and was tied for third at last month's Masters.

"It's an interesting place because you're standing on the tee box, you think it's quite generous, and then you get down to your second shots and around the greens and that's where it gets tricky," Lowry said Wednesday. "There's going to be a lot of chipping and putting this week. It's going to require a lot of good iron play. You need to be in the fairway. Yeah, it's going to be an interesting test. I'm still trying to figure out what's a good score around here. That's kind of one thing when you come to a new golf course, you try to figure out what a good score is.

"I've got an afternoon tee time (Thursday) which is nice so you can see what the morning guys are doing and sort of figure out what's good out there, and then you kind of plot your attack on the course and see where it goes from there."

