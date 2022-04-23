PGA Championship's volunteers are 'lifeblood' of world-class event

Mike Canner was prepared for a sweat-filled, blue-collar work week during his 2013 debut as a PGA Championship volunteer.

When told he would work four, four-hour shifts at New York’s Oak Hill Country Club, Canner was surprised. He had taken a week off work. He told his volunteer captain he was willing to work much more.

“I turned that 16 hours into 40 hours. And I absolutely loved it,” said Canner, who is from Long Beach, New York.

When the PGA Championship rolls into Southern Hills Country Club next month, Canner will be among 3,000 volunteers putting in at least 16-hour work weeks to make sure the golf major goes smoothly. They will join a Southern Hills staff that is prepping for a world-class event.

Kenny Martin is the PGA Championship’s volunteer manager. He’s overseeing the army of people who are donating time and energy.

“Volunteers are absolutely crucial to these events. They are the lifeblood of these championships,” Martin said. “They are some of the most passionate fans in the world of golf. They’re not only coming to attend the championship, but they’re volunteering their time, their energy and their passion.”

The volunteer workforce has been full for two months. There is a $210 cost to volunteer, but the workers get two polo shirts, a rainproof jacket, a hat, a parking pass and meal and water vouchers. The volunteer credential also gets admittance to the event even on the workers’ non-work days.

From sunrise to sunset — and even beyond — there will be workers helping out the event.

Everyone will easily find the hole marshals, ticket takers and merchandise staff. But are there behind-the-scenes volunteers who may not be in the spotlight but are much-needed during this week?

“We actually have a volunteer rope-and-stake committee,” Martin said. “The week before the championship, volunteers are actually the ones going out there and putting up the stakes and rope lines around every single hole on the course.”

There also is a committee of volunteers that gathers statistics and information for the scoring system. They will be found in many areas, helping map locations of drives.

“Our volunteers are actually feeding a lot of data in real time,” Martin said. “When you see on CBS that Scottie Scheffler has 167 yards left, that’s a volunteer giving them that information.”

Canner will fly from New York to Tulsa to help at Southern Hills. He’s done 11 championships with the PGA of America. This will be his ninth PGA Championship.

He has even doubled his time from 40 hours to 80 hours a week. For him, it’s truly a labor of love.

He’s looking forward to his trip to Tulsa.

“What kind of distinguishes Southern Hills is it’s majestic. It’s beautiful,” Canner said. “Oklahoma has a lot of beauty and character to it. Though I have not yet been there — I can only go by the pictures — but it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Bob Rosner and Nancy Bakay, a married couple from Belleville, Illinois, will make their first trip to Tulsa. Both have volunteered at PGA Championships since 2018 just as a way to become involved. Neither had picked up a golf club in their life.

While walking off the course after a fun-filled weekend, a PGA volunteer official walked up — would they be interested in working next year’s tournament at Bethpage course in New York?

San Francisco was supposed to follow in 2020 but COVID cut things off. The couple resumed things at Charleston, South Carolina, last season before making plans for Tulsa.

Rosner and Bakay are “special teams captains” which means they oversee many of the leaders who watch the walkways coming in and out of the clubhouse, plus areas near the driving range and chipping area. The duties joined their past work, which included being a hole marshal.

Spending time near the pros can lead to some good tales.

Rosner walked 18 holes with Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker once. Another time, he walked with Phil Mickelson and Johnson.

“Just to hear the stories and how they coach each other during the practice rounds is really amazing,” Rosner said. “They’re concentrating on what they’re doing. But they’re also asking questions to each other.”

Many times, the volunteers are charged with keeping pros and fans separate during championship play. But sometimes the golfers — not the gallery — don’t play by the rules.

Canner laughed when telling the story about how Lee Westwood and Ernie Els walked into the crowd and started signing autographs during their round.

It’s not the only fan-friendly story told by Canner. He said after a practice round, Dustin Johnson signed autographs for kids.

“In those three situations, they were very accessible to the fans, especially the little fans, the kids,” Canner said. “Maybe it was their first time there. They wanted to have that interaction with the golfers, and they were all accommodating.”

Marcus Lemon is a volunteer from Tulsa. He worked the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills and also aided with last year’s Senior PGA Championship at the south Tulsa country club.

Lemon told a funny story about his interaction with senior golfer Omar Uresti.

“He played at the University of Texas and said ‘my initials are OU’ and he was really laughing about that,” Lemon said. “He was really laughing about that. He said a lot of people on the course were kidding him and saying he should have played at OU.”

Next month, Lemon will be on the “Disability Services” committee. He’ll pick up fans with his golf cart who need extra assistance and take them to key viewing spots on the course.

“Just making it a little easier for some people who couldn’t get to an area on the course and be able to experience it on their own,” Lemon said. “So assisting in a small way to help them have a better day, a better experience, that’s rewarding.”

Rosner understands there will be some first-time volunteers next month. What advice does he have for them?

“Dress for the weather,” Rosner said. “We were not prepared for Beth Page. We got there thinking it was going to be in the 60s and 70s. And it was cold and rainy the whole time we were there. I think the highest temperature was 56 degrees. And we were not prepared for that.

“Plus wear comfortable shoes, because they can be on their feet for a long period of time. And stay hydrated and grab snacks for out on the course.”

The world’s eyes will be on northeastern Oklahoma next month. While Lemon feels honored to help out the PGA Championship, he also sees a bigger picture.

“We are, in some ways, ambassadors for Tulsa. A lot of out-of-town folks get a feel for our community just by how friendly we are as volunteers. That’s always important,” he said.

