SHOT OF THE DAY

PGA Championship: Shot of the day — Round 3

Cameron Young acknowledges fans after making an eagle putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Championship.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Cameron Young

Eagle, No. 17 (par-4)

Young sank a 24-foot eagle putt that led to a 67 that put him at 5-under through 54 holes. He's in fourth place, four shots behind leader Mito Pereira. With the 17th moved up 75 yards Saturday and only playing at 296, Young went for the green with his tee shot and the eagle vaulted him into contention.

"The eagle came at a really nice time," Young said. "I had just kind of butchered 16 from the middle of the fairway and wasn't terribly happy with myself. So, I mean, just to hit a solid shot there on 17 and kind of give yourself what should be a pretty easy birdie was momentum enough, and for that putt to go in is a huge bonus."

​— From staff reports

