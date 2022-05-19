PGA Championship: Shot of the day -- Jesse Mueller's eagle on 10

Jesse Mueller

Eagle, No. 10 (par-4)

Mueller, who qualified for the tournament with his win in the PGA Professional Championship last month, holed out a 100-yard shot from the 10th fairway for an eagle on his first hole in a major in a decade.

"Hit a really good tee shot and then that pin placement was a gettable pin placement if you could hit it in the right spot," said Mueller, who finished at 2-over 72. "I was trying to hit it long and right and then hopefully it would draw back, and it happened to go in. What a start to my first-ever PGA Championship. Pretty amazing."

Mueller's wife, Jessie, is his caddie. Their victory last month came a few days after their 12th wedding anniversary. Mueller, 39, is an assistant coach at Grand Canyon University and played collegiately at Arizona State. His only other major was the 2012 U.S. Open.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

