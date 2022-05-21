PGA Championship scoring

A review of the scoring during the third round of the PGA Championship:
Most difficult hole
No. 6, par-3, 218 yards
Average score: 3.595 strokes
Birdies: 5
Bogeys: 31
Double bogeys: 6
Easiest holes (tie)
No. 13, par-5, 531 yards
Average score: 4.544 strokes
Birdies: 35
Bogeys: 3
Double bogeys: 1
No. 17, par-4, 296 yards
Average score: 3.544
Birdies: 36
Bogeys: 2
Double bogeys: 2
Overall field
First round average score: 72.833
Second round average score: 72.604
Third round average score: 72.519
Pars/birdies/bogeys
Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys
Round 2: 1,770 pars, 435 birdies, 696 bogeys, 72 double bogeys
Round 3: 850 pars, 197 birdies, 312 bogeys, 27 double bogeys
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World