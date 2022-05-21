 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PGA Championship scoring

  • Updated
  • 0

A review of the scoring during the third round of the PGA Championship:

Most difficult hole

No. 6, par-3, 218 yards

Average score: 3.595 strokes

Birdies: 5

Bogeys: 31

Double bogeys: 6

Easiest holes (tie)

No. 13, par-5, 531 yards

Average score: 4.544 strokes

Birdies: 35

Bogeys: 3

Double bogeys: 1

No. 17, par-4, 296 yards

Average score: 3.544

Birdies: 36

Bogeys: 2

Double bogeys: 2

People are also reading…

Overall field

First round average score: 72.833

Second round average score: 72.604

Third round average score: 72.519

Pars/birdies/bogeys

Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys​

Round 2: 1,770 pars, 435 birdies, 696 bogeys, 72 double bogeys

Round 3: 850 pars, 197 birdies, 312 bogeys, 27 double bogeys

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bubba Watson breaks down one of the best-ever rounds in a major

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert