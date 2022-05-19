PGA Championship scoring

A review of the scoring during the opening round of the PGA Championship:
Most difficult hole
No. 18, par-4, 490 yards
Average score: 4.506 strokes
Birdies: four
Bogeys: 68
Double bogeys: 6
Easiest hole
No. 13, par-5, 628 yards
Average score: 4.84 strokes
Birdies: 42
Bogeys: 13
Double bogeys: 2
Overall field
First round average score: 72.833
Pars/birdies/bogeys
Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.