SCORING STATS

PGA Championship scoring

  • Updated
  • 0
PGA Championship Day One (copy)

Jordan Spieth lines up a putt on the ninth hole during Thursday's opening round.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A review of the scoring during the opening round of the PGA Championship:

Most difficult hole

No. 18, par-4, 490 yards

Average score: 4.506 strokes

Birdies: four

Bogeys: 68

Double bogeys: 6

Easiest hole

No. 13, par-5, 628 yards

Average score: 4.84 strokes

Birdies: 42

Bogeys: 13

Double bogeys: 2

Overall field

First round average score: 72.833

Pars/birdies/bogeys

Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys​

