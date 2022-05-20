 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship scoring stats — Round 2

A review of the scoring during the second round of the PGA Championship:

Most difficult hole

No. 2, par-4, 487 yards

Average score: 4.404 strokes

Birdies: 7

Bogeys: 49

Double bogeys: 9

Easiest hole

No. 13, par-5, 636 yards

Average score: 4.833 strokes

Birdies: 50

Bogeys: 18

Double bogeys: 3

Overall field

First round average score: 72.833

Second round average score: 72.604

Pars/birdies/bogeys

Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys​

Round 2: 1,770 pars, 435 birdies, 696 bogeys, 72 double bogeys

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

