PGA Championship scoring stats — Round 2

A review of the scoring during the second round of the PGA Championship:
Most difficult hole
No. 2, par-4, 487 yards
Average score: 4.404 strokes
Birdies: 7
Bogeys: 49
Double bogeys: 9
Easiest hole
No. 13, par-5, 636 yards
Average score: 4.833 strokes
Birdies: 50
Bogeys: 18
Double bogeys: 3
Overall field
First round average score: 72.833
Second round average score: 72.604
Pars/birdies/bogeys
Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys
Round 2: 1,770 pars, 435 birdies, 696 bogeys, 72 double bogeys
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World