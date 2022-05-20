PGA Championship, Round 2: Shot of the day

You can't come any closer and not get a hole-in-one than Lahiri did on the 214-yard No. 6. At 8:41 a.m., with the winds gusting at 20 mph, his shot bounced off the pin, dropped straight down and stayed on the lip. With the wind gusting at over 20 mph, some in the gallery were wondering if the ball was going to be blown into the hole before Lahiri tapped it in.

Although Lahiri wound up missing the cut by two strokes in his first major since 2019 as he shot his second consecutive 73, it was a memorable week for him. His wife Ipsa gave birth to their son Avyaan on Monday before the date, enabling Lahiri to come to Tulsa. On Wednesday, Lahiri played the first nine holes of his practice round with Tiger Woods — the first time they played together — and his second nine was with Bryson DeChambeau, who withdrew later that day.