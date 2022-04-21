PGA Championship profile: Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
May 19-22, Southern Hills
Age: 28. Australia native. Turned pro in 2013.
World Golf Ranking: 6 (down from 5 last week).
2021-22 season: Having sharpened his game on the Asian and European tours, Cameron Smith has become the type of PGA Tour presence who can win any tournament. Preceding his third-place Masters finish were victories in The Players Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. As he also was the 2020 Masters runner-up, it feels like Smith is tracking toward a major championship. This season, he is first in PGA Tour scoring average (69.338), third in putting and, at $6.7 million, second only to Scottie Scheffler in official money.
Career PGA Tour victories: five.
Major championships: none.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World