PGA Championship profile: Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith

2021-22 season: Having sharpened his game on the Asian and European tours, Cameron Smith has become the type of PGA Tour presence who can win any tournament. Preceding his third-place Masters finish were victories in The Players Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. As he also was the 2020 Masters runner-up, it feels like Smith is tracking toward a major championship. This season, he is first in PGA Tour scoring average (69.338), third in putting and, at $6.7 million, second only to Scottie Scheffler in official money.