PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship players profile: Patrick Reed

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Patrick Reed, pictured during the Masters, recently traveled to Tulsa for a practice round at Southern Hills. 

 Matt Slocum, AP

Patrick Reed

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 31. San Antonio native. Played collegiately at Georgia and Augusta State. Turned pro in 2011.

World Golf Ranking: 33 (same as last week).

2021-22 season: Nicknamed “Captain America” for having been a consistent winner for the United States’ 2014 and 2016 Ryder Cup teams, Patrick Reed is exceptionally talented but dogged by a slump: Since mid-January, he missed three cuts and hasn’t finished better than 26th. He’s too good to be missing cuts. Eventually, he’ll get hot again. If Reed’s game clicks at Southern Hills, his time in Tulsa could be special. He recently traveled to Tulsa for a practice round. His best PGA Championship finish was a 2017 tie for second behind winner Justin Thomas. In Reed’s only major victory, he defeated Rickie Fowler by one shot in the 2018 Masters. As recently as June 2020, Reed was No. 6 in the World Golf Rankings. He currently is 33rd.

Career PGA Tour victories: nine.

Major championships: 2018 Masters.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

