Collin Morikawa

2021-22 season: Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and followed by prevailing in the 2021 British Open, but has not won a tournament this season. He has, however, been a consistent contender while collecting $3.6 million. In five consecutive tournaments after he was a member of United States’ Ryder Cup-winning team, Morikawa finished no worse than seventh. There was nothing gradual about his PGA Tour development. During his first full season (2019-20), he returned from the three-month coronavirus shutdown to finish second in the Charles Schwab Challenge and to win the Workday Charity Open and the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. In that PGA Championship, Morikawa finished at 13-under par, topping a star-studded leaderboard that included Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey at 11-under. Bunched at 10-under were Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day and Tony Finau.