Collin Morikawa
Age: 25. Los Angeles native played collegiately at Cal. Turned pro in 2019.
World Golf Ranking: 2 (same as last week).
2021-22 season: Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and followed by prevailing in the 2021 British Open, but has not won a tournament this season. He has, however, been a consistent contender while collecting $3.6 million. In five consecutive tournaments after he was a member of United States’ Ryder Cup-winning team, Morikawa finished no worse than seventh. There was nothing gradual about his PGA Tour development. During his first full season (2019-20), he returned from the three-month coronavirus shutdown to finish second in the Charles Schwab Challenge and to win the Workday Charity Open and the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. In that PGA Championship, Morikawa finished at 13-under par, topping a star-studded leaderboard that included Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey at 11-under. Bunched at 10-under were Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day and Tony Finau.
Career PGA Tour victories: five.
Major championships: 2020 PGA Championship, 2021 British Open.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World
Complete coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
- Tulsa World Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
As the PGA Championship at Southern Hills approaches, the Tulsa World will be writing a number of stories. Some will look back at previous majors here, others will look ahead to this year's event (May 19-22). Keep track of everything the World publishes on the 2022 PGA here:
Art Spander's column in the ensuing Sporting News had a headline that described the weather well, "Death Valley Cool Compared to Tulsa."
While there was a 99% likelihood that there was no actual threat, the 1% possibility necessitated a 100% response from police.
