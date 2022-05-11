PGA Championship player profile: Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele

2021-22 season: During the recent Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event, Xander Schauffele and partner Patrick Cantlay fired an opening-round 59, a third-round 60 and prevailed by two strokes over Sam Burns and Billy Horschel. Since capturing the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo and scoring three points during the United States’ Ryder Cup triumph, Schauffele this season has six PGA Tour finishes of no worse than 13th. He has an impressive history in the majors: second-place finishes in the 2019 Masters and 2018 British Open, along with a third-place showing in the 2019 U.S. Open and a tie for 10th in the 2020 PGA Championship. He also was second in the 2018 Players Championship. With his father as the only swing coach he’s ever had, Schauffele was the California high school individual state champion in 2011, and in 2016-17 was the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. In 2021, he achieved a career-best position of No. 4 in the World Golf Rankings.