PGA Championship player profile: Tony Finau

Tony Finau

2021-22 season: “Why doesn’t this guy win more often?” In any discussion of former Utah State Junior champion Tony Finau, it’s a frequently asked question. When he’s at his best, he’s on the first page of any leaderboard. Since he prevailed in August in The Northern Trust, there were 11 events during which Finau finished no better than 29th. He did, however, finish seventh in the Hero World Challenge and 11th in the Tour Championship, and perhaps his tied-for-second outcome in last week’s Mexico Open might result in a spark of momentum before he travels to Tulsa. Don’t be surprised if he contends at Southern Hills. Since 2018, Finau has recorded a top-five finish in each of the four majors.