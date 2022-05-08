 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Tony Finau

  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Since 2018, Tony Finau has had a top-five finish in each of the four major championships. 

 Robert F. Bukaty, AP

Tony Finau

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 32. Salt Lake City, Utah, native. Turned pro in 2007.

World Golf Ranking: 18 (up from 25 last week).

2021-22 season: “Why doesn’t this guy win more often?” In any discussion of former Utah State Junior champion Tony Finau, it’s a frequently asked question. When he’s at his best, he’s on the first page of any leaderboard. Since he prevailed in August in The Northern Trust, there were 11 events during which Finau finished no better than 29th. He did, however, finish seventh in the Hero World Challenge and 11th in the Tour Championship, and perhaps his tied-for-second outcome in last week’s Mexico Open might result in a spark of momentum before he travels to Tulsa. Don’t be surprised if he contends at Southern Hills. Since 2018, Finau has recorded a top-five finish in each of the four majors.

People are also reading…

Career PGA Tour victories: two.

Major championships: none.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss why Phil Mickelson registering for the PGA Championship does not necessarily mean the defending champ will play at Tulsa's Southern Hills next month. Plus, OSU's quarterback depth includes "three guys that can really throw it," but OU's is "a little disconcerting."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert