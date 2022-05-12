 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Sungjae Im

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sungjae Im watches the flight of his tee ball during last month's RBC Heritage tournament at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. 

 Stephen B. Morton, AP

Sungjae Im

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 24. South Korea native. Turned pro in 2017.

World Golf Ranking: 20 (down from 19 last week).

2021-22 season: Sungjae Im became a professional at the age of 17, when he moved to the U.S. to compete in the Korn Ferry Q-School. At the end of the 2018-19 season, he was the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year. The highlight of his 2021-22 season so far was a four-shot win over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children’s Open. Im opened that tournament with an 8-under 63 and closed with a 62. In the 2020 Masters, he finished in a tie for second behind Dustin Johnson. Im’s best PGA Championship performance was a tie for 17th last year. According to his bio on PGATour.com, Im refuses to use any ball marked with the numeral 4 because that number is considered in South Korea to be bad luck.

Career PGA Tour victories: two.

Major championships: none.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

