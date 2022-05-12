PGA Championship player profile: Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im

2021-22 season: Sungjae Im became a professional at the age of 17, when he moved to the U.S. to compete in the Korn Ferry Q-School. At the end of the 2018-19 season, he was the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year. The highlight of his 2021-22 season so far was a four-shot win over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children’s Open. Im opened that tournament with an 8-under 63 and closed with a 62. In the 2020 Masters, he finished in a tie for second behind Dustin Johnson. Im’s best PGA Championship performance was a tie for 17th last year. According to his bio on PGATour.com, Im refuses to use any ball marked with the numeral 4 because that number is considered in South Korea to be bad luck.