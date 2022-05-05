 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Sergio Garcia

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

A professional since 1999, Sergio Garcia has a career total of 23 top-10 finishes in major championships. 

 Robert F. Bukaty, AP

Sergio Garcia

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 42. Native of Spain. Turned pro in 1999.

World Golf Ranking: 47 (same as last week).

2021-22 season: Since winning in the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia has been stuck in a slump that includes nine missed cuts. In 18 majors since winning the 2017 Masters, he missed the cut 11 times. At 42, however, he still has the shot-making ability to challenge at Southern Hills. In a career that began in 1999 (and as his breakout performance occurred in a 1999 PGA Championship second-place finish), Garcia has a career total of 23 top-10 finishes in majors. He is a 10-time member of the European Ryder Cup team and for more than 450 weeks was in the top 10 of the World Golf Rankings. His peak position: in 2008, the No. 2 ranking behind Tiger Woods. During the Tulsa-hosted 2007 PGA Championship, Garcia was disqualified after the third round for having signed an incorrect scorecard. His playing partner Boo Weekley made the scoring error (giving Garcia a four instead of a bogey 5 on the 17th hole), but the error wasn’t detected until after Garcia signed his name.

Career PGA Tour victories: 11.

Major championships: 2017 Masters.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

