Scottie Scheffler

2021-22 season: With a life-changing victory at the Masters, Scheffler is the hottest player on the planet. Since mid-February, he has won at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, at the World Golf Championships Match Play and at the Masters (where he was the only player to record four sub-par rounds). Through 13 events this season, Scheffler is No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings and by far the PGA Tour leader in official money at $10.1 million. When asked about his favorite courses, Scheffler replied, “Obviously, (Augusta National) is incredible, but I have always been a huge fan of Southern Hills in Tulsa. I haven’t had a chance to play it since the (2018-19) renovation yet, but I really liked it before.”