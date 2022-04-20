Scottie Scheffler
Age: 25. Ridgewood, New Jersey, native. Played collegiately at Texas. Turned pro in 2018.
World Golf Ranking: 1 (since March 27).
2021-22 season: With a life-changing victory at the Masters, Scheffler is the hottest player on the planet. Since mid-February, he has won at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, at the World Golf Championships Match Play and at the Masters (where he was the only player to record four sub-par rounds). Through 13 events this season, Scheffler is No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings and by far the PGA Tour leader in official money at $10.1 million. When asked about his favorite courses, Scheffler replied, “Obviously, (Augusta National) is incredible, but I have always been a huge fan of Southern Hills in Tulsa. I haven’t had a chance to play it since the (2018-19) renovation yet, but I really liked it before.”
Career PGA Tour victories: six.
Major championships: 2022 Masters.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World
- Tulsa World Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
As the PGA Championship at Southern Hills approaches, the Tulsa World will be writing a number of stories. Some will look back at previous majors here, others will look ahead to this year's event (May 19-22).
Art Spander's column in the ensuing Sporting News had a headline that described the weather well, "Death Valley Cool Compared to Tulsa."
While there was a 99% likelihood that there was no actual threat, the 1% possibility necessitated a 100% response from police.
