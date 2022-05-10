PGA Championship player profile: Sam Burns

Sam Burns

2021-22 season: While his best finish in a major was a tie for 29th in the 2019 PGA Championship, Sam Burns seems to be on the brink of a signature victory. During a span of six consecutive tournaments in October-December, he finished no worse than 14th (and was victorious in the Sanderson Farms Championship). More recently, he was ninth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, won at the Valspar Championship and finished second in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He won the Valspar in 2021 and again this year, and in each tournament he recorded a score of 17-under par. Because of so many top-10 finishes, Burns is third on the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 official money list at $4.4 million (trailing only the leader, Scottie Scheffler, and Cameron Smith). While at LSU in 2017, Burns was the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year, a first-team All-American and the SEC Player of the Year.