PGA Championship player profile: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

2021-22 season: Among the more frequently asked golf questions: “Why hasn’t Rory McIlroy won more majors?” It’s a fair question, considering the popular Irishman’s talent and that he was a four-time major champion before his 26th birthday. McIlroy recently had a beautiful Masters weekend, finishing second and closing his tournament with a hole-out from a greenside bunker, but it’s been eight years since he prevailed in a major championship. In 2014, he won in the British Open and in the PGA Championship. Since 2015, he is winless in 26 majors. Over the past year, there were two victories: by one shot over former OU Sooner Abraham Ancer in the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship and by one shot over Collin Morikawa in the CJ Cup at Las Vegas. McIlroy became a touring professional in 2007, but did not play in that year’s Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship.