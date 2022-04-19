 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PGA Championship player profile: Rory McIlroy

PGA Championship player profile: Rory McIlroy

  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Rory McIlroy concluded his final round at the Masters with a hole-out bunker shot. McIlroy finished second in the Masters and has not won a major championship since 2014. 

 David J. Phillip, AP

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Rory McIlroy

Age: 32. Northern Ireland native. Turned pro in 2007.

World Golf Ranking: 7 (same as last week).

2021-22 season: Among the more frequently asked golf questions: “Why hasn’t Rory McIlroy won more majors?” It’s a fair question, considering the popular Irishman’s talent and that he was a four-time major champion before his 26th birthday. McIlroy recently had a beautiful Masters weekend, finishing second and closing his tournament with a hole-out from a greenside bunker, but it’s been eight years since he prevailed in a major championship. In 2014, he won in the British Open and in the PGA Championship. Since 2015, he is winless in 26 majors. Over the past year, there were two victories: by one shot over former OU Sooner Abraham Ancer in the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship and by one shot over Collin Morikawa in the CJ Cup at Las Vegas. McIlroy became a touring professional in 2007, but did not play in that year’s Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship.

People are also reading…

Career PGA Tour victories: 20.

Major championships: 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 British Open, 2014 PGA Championship.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masters leaderboard can preview PGA contenders at Southern Hills

Masters leaderboard can preview PGA contenders at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods, who won the most recent Southern Hills major at the 2007 PGA Championship, finished in a second-place tie at the Masters a few months earlier. In 1970, Dave Stockton won the PGA at Southern Hills after finishing tied for fifth at the Masters — his best major showing up to that point. But no one has swept the Masters and PGA in the same year since 1975.

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera's big fall

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera's big fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former world tennis player Ashleigh Barty to play in gold exhibition series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert