PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Player profile: Rickie Fowler

2021-22 season: In 10 events since November, Rickie Fowler hasn’t finished better than 40th while missing five cuts. Over the weekend, he shot 76-74 and missed the cut at the RBC Heritage. Fowler did not qualify for the Masters. He has qualified for the PGA Championship and brings to Tulsa a crushing slump. On April 18, 2016, he was fifth in the World Golf Rankings. On April 18, 2022, he was 145th. The former Oklahoma State two-time All-American made a run at each of the 2014 majors, finishing second in the Masters, tied for second in the U.S. Open and British Open, and tied for third in the PGA Championship. He seemed destined for sustained superstardom and multiple major championships, but Fowler remains stuck on a career total of only five PGA Tour victories and no majors. He hasn’t won since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Fowler has PGA Tour 2021-22 rankings of 103rd in money, 133rd in scoring (a 71.469-stroke average), 181st in putting and 126th in FedEx Cup points.