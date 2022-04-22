 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship players profile: Phil Mickelson

PGA Championship player profile: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since January. It is not yet known whether he will be in Tulsa for the May 19-22 PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age 51. San Diego native. Turned pro in 1992.

World Golf Ranking: 52 (down from 51 last week).

2021-22: It seems increasingly unlikely that he will be in Tulsa, but if Phil Mickelson is in the PGA Championship field, he would arrive with no momentum whatsoever. In 12 events since the then-50-year-old Mickelson scored an incredibly dramatic victory in the 2021 PGA Championship, he missed the cut five times and finished no better than a tie for 17th. One day before the start of last year’s Senior PGA Championship week at Southern Hills, Mickelson became the oldest winner of any major. His victory energized everyone at Southern Hills. Tulsa’s 2022 PGA Championship would be elevated to a super-high level of global interest because of Mickelson’s involvement as the defending champion. Now, because of a controversy centering on comments that were extremely critical of the PGA Tour, he has not played since January while having completely disconnected from competitive golf. He didn’t play in the Masters and may not play again for quite some time.

Career PGA Tour victories: 45.

Major championships: 2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

