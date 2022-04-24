PGA Championship player profile: Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay

• 2021-22 season: On Sunday, after having opened with a Thursday best-ball 59, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele recorded a two-shot victory in the Zurich Classic team event. As each player was credited with a PGA Tour victory, Cantlay won for the fifth time since October. His fame doubled during a two-week span in August. First, there was his six-hole playoff win over Bryson DeChambeau in the BMW Championship. Cantlay won with an amazing display of clutch putting. A week later, he recorded a one-shot win over Jon Rahm in the TOUR Championship. There’s always a “world’s best player who hasn’t yet won a major,” and Cantlay may currently be that guy. Since finished a disappointing 39th at the Masters, he finished second in the RBC Heritage and, with Schauffele, scored a wire-to-wire win in the Zurich Classic at New Orleans.