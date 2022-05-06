PGA Championship player profile: Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington

2021-22 season: Now a 50-year-old, Harrington played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters, but for the most part he now is playing the Champions Tour schedule. Last month, he shot a final-round 65 to finish tied for second in the Rapsican Systems Classic. Harrington indicates on his website that he will be in Tulsa for the PGA Championship. He became a star with his victory in the 2007 British Open, and he became a superstar with 2008 victories in the PGA Championship and British Open. Six of his 32 career professional wins were recorded in PGA Tour events. Harrington played well in last year’s PGA Championship, firing a final-round 69 to finish in a tie for fourth (and four shots behind winner Phil Mickelson).