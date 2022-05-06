 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Padraig Harrington

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Having rallied from a three-shot deficit, Padraig Harrington fired a final-round 66 to win the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills in Michigan.

 AP file

Padraig Harrington

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 50. Ireland native. Turned pro in 1995.

World Golf Ranking: 162 (down from 159 last week).

2021-22 season: Now a 50-year-old, Harrington played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters, but for the most part he now is playing the Champions Tour schedule. Last month, he shot a final-round 65 to finish tied for second in the Rapsican Systems Classic. Harrington indicates on his website that he will be in Tulsa for the PGA Championship. He became a star with his victory in the 2007 British Open, and he became a superstar with 2008 victories in the PGA Championship and British Open. Six of his 32 career professional wins were recorded in PGA Tour events. Harrington played well in last year’s PGA Championship, firing a final-round 69 to finish in a tie for fourth (and four shots behind winner Phil Mickelson).

Career PGA Tour victories: six.

Major championships: 2007 British Open, 2008 PGA Championship, 2008 British Open.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Tags

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

