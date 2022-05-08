 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER PROFILE | MAX HOMA

PGA Championship player profile: Max Homa

  • Updated
  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

On Sunday, Max Homa prevailed in the Wells Fargo Championship near Washington, D.C.

 Nick Wass, Associated Press

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Player profile: Max Homa

• Age: 31. Burbank, California, native. Played collegiately at Cal. Turned pro in 2013.

• World Golf Ranking: 29 (up from 38 last week).

• 2021-22 season: In 2017, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda promised to call with congratulations after Max Homa recorded his first win on the PGA Tour. Two years later, Homa delivered with a victory in the Wells Fargo Championship. Lasorda delivered with a call to Homa, a big fan of the Dodgers. On Sunday, Homa prevailed again in the rain-soaked Wells Fargo outside of Washington, D.C. With a two-shot victory over Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzgerald, Homa was a winner for the second time this season (having been victorious in the Fortinet Championship in September). At Cal, he was the 2013 NCAA individual champion. On the Korn Ferry Tour, he was a two-time winner. He has never finished better than 40th in 10 major championships, but this season Homa has nine finishes of no worse than 21st.

• Career PGA Tour victories: four.

• Major championships: none.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Sports Columnist

Sports Columnist

