 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Matthew Wolff

  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

While at Oklahoma State, Matthew Wolff was a member of the Cowboys' 2018 national title team. In 2019, he was the NCAA individual champion.

 Matt York, AP file

Related content links

Abraham Ancer, now a PGA Championship hopeful, remains the foundational piece to a decade at OU

Guerin Emig: How does Tiger (or anyone else) win at Southern Hills next week? Let's ask those who know best

'You feel comfortable in this place': Viktor Hovland readies for PGA Championship in his adopted home state

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Tiger, Phil and his connection to Miami, Oklahoma

PGA Championship FAQ: What to bring. What to leave at home. Where to park, etc.

A run down of PGA Championship winners since 2007

Let's explore David Feherty urban legends before Hard Rock Live show

18 destinations to aim for during PGA Championship week in Tulsa

Southern Hills' biggest champions tell their triumphant stories

Matthew Wolff

PGA Championship

Thursday-May 22, Southern Hills

Age: 31. Simi Valley, California, native. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State. Turned pro in 2019.

World Golf Ranking: 53 (up from 54 last week).

2021-22 season: After signing an incorrect scorecard and being disqualified from the 2021 Masters, Matthew Wolff took a two-month break from the PGA Tour. As he chose not to play in last year’s PGA Championship, he paused his golf routine and used that time to address the state of his mental health. In 2020, Wolff had been as high as 12th in the World Golf Rankings. In January through April this season, he missed four cuts and finished no better than 60th in any event. At the Masters, he shot 81-78. His game looked better during last week’s Wells Fargo Championship: He opened with a 65 and finished in a tie for 25th. Wolff’s only PGA Tour victory was recorded at the 2019 3M Open. With a final-round 65, he beat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by one shot. After having initially committed to Southern Cal, Wolff signed with Oklahoma State, won the Phil Mickelson Award as the nation’s best freshman and was a member of the great 2018 Cowboy team that included current PGA Tour star Viktor Hovland. On the 15th green at OSU’s Karsten Creek course, Wolff converted on the putt that clinched the national title for the Cowboys. In 2019, he was the NCAA individual champion.

People are also reading…

Career PGA Tour victories: one.

Major championships: none.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OK Preps Extra podcast: It's the offseason but plenty going on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert