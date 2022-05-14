PGA Championship player profile: Matthew Wolff

Matthew Wolff

2021-22 season: After signing an incorrect scorecard and being disqualified from the 2021 Masters, Matthew Wolff took a two-month break from the PGA Tour. As he chose not to play in last year’s PGA Championship, he paused his golf routine and used that time to address the state of his mental health. In 2020, Wolff had been as high as 12th in the World Golf Rankings. In January through April this season, he missed four cuts and finished no better than 60th in any event. At the Masters, he shot 81-78. His game looked better during last week’s Wells Fargo Championship: He opened with a 65 and finished in a tie for 25th. Wolff’s only PGA Tour victory was recorded at the 2019 3M Open. With a final-round 65, he beat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by one shot. After having initially committed to Southern Cal, Wolff signed with Oklahoma State, won the Phil Mickelson Award as the nation’s best freshman and was a member of the great 2018 Cowboy team that included current PGA Tour star Viktor Hovland. On the 15th green at OSU’s Karsten Creek course, Wolff converted on the putt that clinched the national title for the Cowboys. In 2019, he was the NCAA individual champion.