PGA Championship player profile: Louis Oosthuizen

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Player profile: Louis Oosthuizen

• 2021-22 season: Louis Oosthuizen’s best finishes this season were a tie for 14th in the Shriners Children’s and the Waste Management Phoenix Open. After carding an opening 76 in the Masters, he withdrew from the tournament. Reportedly, he was dealing with a neck issue, and he hasn’t played since. His current physical status isn’t known. If Oosthuizen is at or near 100% for the PGA Championship, he’ll be someone to monitor. The other players certainly will be aware of his scores and penchant for contending for major championships. Oosthuizen was the 2010 British Open champion. Otherwise, he may be better known for having achieved a career second-place Grand Slam: second-place finishes in the Masters (2012), PGA Championship (2017 and 2021), U.S. Open (2015 and 2021), and British Open (2015). While he has been a winner in only one PGA Tour event, he has prevailed in 21 additional tournaments around the world. His lifetime earnings amount to $28 million.