PGA Championship player profile: Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas

• 2021-22 season: Justin Thomas’ 2021-22 performance is a testament to the incredible spike in PGA Tour prize money over the last 25 years. In 12 events since the Ryder Cup, Thomas has recorded seven top-10 finishes (third place twice and eighth in the Masters). It’s been a nice season, but certainly not a season for the ages. For that, he is 17th on the money list at $2.8 million. Since becoming a professional in 2013, he has made $46.9 million. Before his 29th birthday, Thomas has nearly doubled the combined career earnings of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer. The popular Thomas captured his only major victory in the 2017 PGA Championship. He was the 2017 and 2020 PGA Player of the Year, along with having been the 2019 FedEx Cup champion.