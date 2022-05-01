 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER PROFILE | JUSTIN ROSE

PGA Championship player profile: Justin Rose

  • Updated
  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

In the 2017 WBC-HSBC Champions tournament, Justin Rose rallied from an eight-shot deficit to win. He shot 31 during the final nine holes.

 Associated Press file

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Player profile: Justin Rose

• Age 41. South Africa level (resides in England). Turned pro in 1998.

• World Golf Ranking: 62 (down from 61 last week).

• 2021-22 season: This season has been a disappointment for the talented Justin Rose, who has missed three cuts and in four events finished no better than 33rd. While he has recorded only one major-championship victory — in the 2013 U.S. Open — he consistently contends. In majors, he has 17 top-10 finishes (five in the PGA Championship). He finished ninth in the 2020 PGA and ninth in 2021. It feels like Rose is capable of at least one more special weekend, making him someone to watch at Southern Hills. If any one statistic defines the steady nature of his game, it would be this: in a career total of 381 PGA Tour events, he has 104 top-10 finishes to go with 10 wins. Also, his total career earnings now exceed $56 million.

Career PGA Tour victories: 10.

• Major championships: 2013 U.S. Open.

