PGA Championship player profile: Jordan Spieth

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

• 2021-22 season: Since having been a member of the United States team that dominated Europe in the Ryder Cup, Jordan Spieth’s 2021-22 PGA Tour season had been a disappointment before Sunday. On the first hole of a playoff in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, he executed a sensational bunker shot that resulted in a tap-in birdie and a victory over Patrick Cantlay. Spieth became the 11th player to surpass the $50 million mark in career earnings. Before prevailing on Easter Sunday for the second consecutive year, he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, The Players Championship and the Masters (where his scores were 74 and 76).