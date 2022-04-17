 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship player profile: Jordan Spieth

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

As Jordan Spieth has prevailed in the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open, the PGA Championship remains the only major victory missing from his career body of work. On Sunday, he won the RBC Heritage tournament at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. STEPHEN B. MORTON/AP Photo

 Stephen B. Morton

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

• Age 28. Dallas native. Played collegiately at Texas. Turned pro in 2012.

• World Golf Ranking: 10th (up from 20th last week).

• 2021-22 season: Since having been a member of the United States team that dominated Europe in the Ryder Cup, Jordan Spieth’s 2021-22 PGA Tour season had been a disappointment before Sunday. On the first hole of a playoff in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, he executed a sensational bunker shot that resulted in a tap-in birdie and a victory over Patrick Cantlay. Spieth became the 11th player to surpass the $50 million mark in career earnings. Before prevailing on Easter Sunday for the second consecutive year, he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, The Players Championship and the Masters (where his scores were 74 and 76).

• Career PGA Tour victories: 13.

• Major championships: 2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 British Open. The PGA Championship remains the only major lacking from Spieth’s career body of work.

