PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER PROFILE | JON RAHM

PGA Championship player profile: Jon Rahm

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Rahm is the early favorite to win the May 19-22 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. On Sunday, he prevailed in the Mexico Open. EDUARDO VERDUGO/AP Photo

 Eduardo Verdugo

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Player profile: Jon Rahm

• Age 27. Spain native. Played collegiately at Arizona State. Turned pro in 2016.

• World Golf Ranking: 2 (same as last week).

• 2021-22 season: While Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in the sport and No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings, Spanish star Jon Rahm is the early favorite to win the PGA Championship. On Sunday, Rahm pocketed $1.3 million with a one-shot Mexico Open victory over Tony Finau and Brandon Wu (each of whom shot a final-round 63), along with Kurt Kitayama. Having prevailed in the 2021 U.S. Open, Rahm holds the No. 2 ranking and is considered capable of winning any major. In Mexico, he was victorious for the first time since June, when he shot a Sunday 67 to beat Louis Oosthuizen in the U.S. Open. Rahm may be the best second-shot player on the PGA Tour. If he ever corrects the inconsistency with his putting, he’d be favored in every tournament.

• Career PGA Tour victories: seven.

• Major championships: 2021 U.S. Open.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

