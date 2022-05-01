PGA Championship player profile: Jon Rahm

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Player profile: Jon Rahm

• 2021-22 season: While Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in the sport and No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings, Spanish star Jon Rahm is the early favorite to win the PGA Championship. On Sunday, Rahm pocketed $1.3 million with a one-shot Mexico Open victory over Tony Finau and Brandon Wu (each of whom shot a final-round 63), along with Kurt Kitayama. Having prevailed in the 2021 U.S. Open, Rahm holds the No. 2 ranking and is considered capable of winning any major. In Mexico, he was victorious for the first time since June, when he shot a Sunday 67 to beat Louis Oosthuizen in the U.S. Open. Rahm may be the best second-shot player on the PGA Tour. If he ever corrects the inconsistency with his putting, he’d be favored in every tournament.