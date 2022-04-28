 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Hideki Matsuyama

  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

In 2021, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win the Masters. 

 Charlie Riedel, AP

Hideki Matsuyama

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 30. Japanese citizen. Turned pro in 2013.

World Golf Ranking: 13 (same as last week).

2021-22 season: With his victory in the 2021 Masters, Hideki Matsuyama’s life changed as he became the first the first Asian-born player to win the tournament and first Japanese man to win any of golf's majors. Six months later, he won the Zozo Championship — the only PGA Tour event conducted on Japanese soil. With a January victory in the Sony Open, Matsuyama tied K.J. Choi for most PGA Tour wins by an Asian player. Matsuyama’s best PGA Championship finishes were fourth in 2016 and fifth in 2017.

Career PGA Tour victories: eight.

Major championships: 2021 Masters.

People are also reading…

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss why Phil Mickelson registering for the PGA Championship does not necessarily mean the defending champ will play at Tulsa's Southern Hills next month. Plus, OSU's quarterback depth includes "three guys that can really throw it," but OU's is "a little disconcerting."

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert