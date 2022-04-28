PGA Championship player profile: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama

2021-22 season: With his victory in the 2021 Masters, Hideki Matsuyama’s life changed as he became the first the first Asian-born player to win the tournament and first Japanese man to win any of golf's majors. Six months later, he won the Zozo Championship — the only PGA Tour event conducted on Japanese soil. With a January victory in the Sony Open, Matsuyama tied K.J. Choi for most PGA Tour wins by an Asian player. Matsuyama’s best PGA Championship finishes were fourth in 2016 and fifth in 2017.