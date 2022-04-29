 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Dustin Johnson

  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Dustin Johnson trails only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in all-time PGA Tour official money. 

 Charlie Neibergall, AP file

Dustin Johnson

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 37. Columbia, South Carolina, native. Played collegiately at Coastal Carolina. Turned pro: 2007.

World Golf Ranking: 10 (down from 9 last week).

2021-22 season: Dustin Johnson hasn’t won since the 2020 Masters, and his 2021-22 season has been an exercise in inconsistency. He followed a ninth-place finish in the Players Championship with a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship. After a 12th-place finish in the Masters, he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage. This is professional golf, after all, so money is a metric by which a player’s success may be measured. In that regard, Johnson has had a remarkable career. The PGA Tour’s all-time leaders in official money: Tiger Woods at $120.9 million, Phil Mickelson at $95 million and Johnson at $74.3 million (with 24 tour victories and two majors). With regard to the world rankings, Johnson has been the most dominant player of the past decade. He was No. 1 for 139 weeks. Only Woods (683 weeks) and Greg Norman (331 weeks) had more time at the top.

People are also reading…

Career PGA Tour victories: 24.

Major championships: 2016 U.S. Open, 2020 Masters.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss why Phil Mickelson registering for the PGA Championship does not necessarily mean the defending champ will play at Tulsa's Southern Hills next month. Plus, OSU's quarterback depth includes "three guys that can really throw it," but OU's is "a little disconcerting."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert