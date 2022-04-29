PGA Championship player profile: Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson

2021-22 season: Dustin Johnson hasn’t won since the 2020 Masters, and his 2021-22 season has been an exercise in inconsistency. He followed a ninth-place finish in the Players Championship with a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship. After a 12th-place finish in the Masters, he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage. This is professional golf, after all, so money is a metric by which a player’s success may be measured. In that regard, Johnson has had a remarkable career. The PGA Tour’s all-time leaders in official money: Tiger Woods at $120.9 million, Phil Mickelson at $95 million and Johnson at $74.3 million (with 24 tour victories and two majors). With regard to the world rankings, Johnson has been the most dominant player of the past decade. He was No. 1 for 139 weeks. Only Woods (683 weeks) and Greg Norman (331 weeks) had more time at the top.