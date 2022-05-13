 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship player profile| Daniel Berger

PGA Championship player profile: Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 29. Plantation, Florida, native. Played collegiately at Florida State. Turned pro in 2013.

World Golf Ranking: 23 (down from 22 last week).

2021-22 season: After finishing in a tie for 13th at The Players Championship, Daniel Berger was considered a player to watch at the Masters. He scored 77-80 during the weekend rounds and finished 50th. After Berger was not a member of his high school golf team, he played at Florida State and was a two-time All-American. In 2013, he had the ACC’s best stroke average at 69.36. The PGA Tour’s 2014-15 Rookie of the Year, Berger is a two-time winner of the FedEx St. Jude Classic and his most recent victory was recorded at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In his career, he has finished in the top 12 in each of the four major championships.

Career PGA Tour victories: four.

Major championships: none.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

