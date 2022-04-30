 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship player profile: Bryson DeChambeau

  • Updated
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Because of recent wrist surgery, PGA Tour long-drive king Bryson DeChambeau is not expected to play in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

 Ashley Landis, AP

Bryson DeChambeau

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 28. Modesto, California, native. Turned pro in 2016.

World Golf Ranking: 18 (up from 20 last week).

2021-22 season: In golf history, only three players have won the NCAA individual championship, the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods did it, and so did Bryson DeChambeau. Because of hip and wrist injuries, DeChambeau’s 2021-22 season hasn’t been very satisfying: In only six events, he missed three cuts and finished no better than 14th. DeChambeau would have been followed by massive galleries at Southern Hills, but because of a wrist surgery two weeks ago, it would be a surprise if he attempts to play in Tulsa. DeChambeau is a colorful PGA Tour figure who has been at the center of stories about his equipment, his stance on the COVID vaccine and the protein shakes he consumed to gain the muscle needed to lead the tour in 2020-21 driving distance (an astounding 324-yard average).

Career PGA Tour victories: eight.

Major championships: 2020 U.S. Open.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

