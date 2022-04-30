PGA Championship player profile: Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau

2021-22 season: In golf history, only three players have won the NCAA individual championship, the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods did it, and so did Bryson DeChambeau. Because of hip and wrist injuries, DeChambeau’s 2021-22 season hasn’t been very satisfying: In only six events, he missed three cuts and finished no better than 14th. DeChambeau would have been followed by massive galleries at Southern Hills, but because of a wrist surgery two weeks ago, it would be a surprise if he attempts to play in Tulsa. DeChambeau is a colorful PGA Tour figure who has been at the center of stories about his equipment, his stance on the COVID vaccine and the protein shakes he consumed to gain the muscle needed to lead the tour in 2020-21 driving distance (an astounding 324-yard average).