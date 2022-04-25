 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship players profile: Brooks Koepka

PGA Championship player profile: Brooks Koepka

  • Updated
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Brooks Koepka was the winner of the 2018 PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 31. West Palm Beach, Florida, native. Played collegiately at Florida State. Turned pro in 2012.

World Golf Ranking: 17 (same as last week).

2021-22 season: As recently as 2018-19, Brooks Koepka was the best player in the world. During a period of 47 weeks in 2018-19, he was ranked No. 1. Within a span of 24 months, he won four majors. Wrist, knee and hip injuries have resulted in inconsistent tee shots. In 14 events during the 2021-22 season, Koepka missed the cut six times while having recorded three top-10 finishes and no victories. In 2017-19, he won in six tournaments. Having missed the Masters cut with scores of 75-75, Koepka now is mired in a winless slump of two years and two months.

Career PGA Tour victories: eight.

Major championships: 2017 U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, 2018 PGA Championship, 2019 PGA Championships.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

