PGA Championship player profile: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka

2021-22 season: As recently as 2018-19, Brooks Koepka was the best player in the world. During a period of 47 weeks in 2018-19, he was ranked No. 1. Within a span of 24 months, he won four majors. Wrist, knee and hip injuries have resulted in inconsistent tee shots. In 14 events during the 2021-22 season, Koepka missed the cut six times while having recorded three top-10 finishes and no victories. In 2017-19, he won in six tournaments. Having missed the Masters cut with scores of 75-75, Koepka now is mired in a winless slump of two years and two months.