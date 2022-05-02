PGA Championship player profile: Abe Ancer

Abe Ancer

2021-22 season: Any player in the world’s top 20 has a chance to have a hot Thursday, a hot Friday and take contending momentum into the weekend of a major championship. Ancer currently is 20th in the world rankings after having been 11th as recently as August. During the 2021 PGA Championship, he finished in a tie for eighth. Last weekend, Ancer was 42nd in the Mexico Open. He missed the Masters cut because of a second-round 79, and he finished 33rd in the Players Championship. While at OU, he set a program record with 57 rounds during which his score was no worse than even-par.