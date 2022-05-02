PGA Championship player profile: Abe Ancer

Abe Ancer
PGA Championship
May 19-22, Southern Hills
Age: 31. McAllen, Texas, native. Played collegiately at University of Oklahoma. Turned pro in 2013.
World Golf Ranking: 20 (same as last week).
2021-22 season: Any player in the world’s top 20 has a chance to have a hot Thursday, a hot Friday and take contending momentum into the weekend of a major championship. Ancer currently is 20th in the world rankings after having been 11th as recently as August. During the 2021 PGA Championship, he finished in a tie for eighth. Last weekend, Ancer was 42nd in the Mexico Open. He missed the Masters cut because of a second-round 79, and he finished 33rd in the Players Championship. While at OU, he set a program record with 57 rounds during which his score was no worse than even-par.
Career PGA Tour victories: one.
People are also reading…
Major championships: none.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World