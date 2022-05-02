 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship player profile

PGA Championship player profile: Abe Ancer

  Updated
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Former Sooner Abe Ancer has four top-15 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. While at OU, he set a program record with 57 rounds during which his score was no worse than even-par. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP

Abe Ancer

PGA Championship

May 19-22, Southern Hills

Age: 31. McAllen, Texas, native. Played collegiately at University of Oklahoma. Turned pro in 2013.

World Golf Ranking: 20 (same as last week).

2021-22 season: Any player in the world’s top 20 has a chance to have a hot Thursday, a hot Friday and take contending momentum into the weekend of a major championship. Ancer currently is 20th in the world rankings after having been 11th as recently as August. During the 2021 PGA Championship, he finished in a tie for eighth. Last weekend, Ancer was 42nd in the Mexico Open. He missed the Masters cut because of a second-round 79, and he finished 33rd in the Players Championship. While at OU, he set a program record with 57 rounds during which his score was no worse than even-par.

Career PGA Tour victories: one.

Major championships: none.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

