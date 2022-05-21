PGA Championship notebook: Southern Hills' final hole 'a beast'

Welcome to No. 18: Southern Hills’ 18th hole awaits all comers during Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship.
It’s typically played as one of the toughest during tournaments. This week is no exception. Things could get more difficult with the swirling winds and intense final-round pressure.
Will Zalatoris sits three shots behind leader Mito Pereira. Earlier this week, he was asked what he thought about the historic course’s finishing hole.
“It's the toughest green on the golf course. You want to be able to go into that hole on Sunday, whoever is going to win this tournament, you want to have a cushion,” Zalatoris said after his first round on Thursday. “We're supposed to get a north wind, I guess, which is pretty weird for this time of year, but that hole is just a beating no matter what. Even for me being one of the top 25, 30 longest guys out here, I still hit driver, 5-iron in today.”
With the north wind on Saturday, the hole finished as the ninth-toughest compared to Thursday (first) and Friday (second).
Matt Kuchar mentioned the Southern Hills membership when asked about the hole.
“I have to think the members must dread 18. I try to envision how they play it. I don't know that they can tee off enough forward to enjoy that golf hole,” Kuchar said.
“It's hard. It's a beast.”
The leader: Mito Pereira enjoys a three-shot lead over the field after carding a 69 on Saturday.
He was tested physically and mentally after having four bogeys during a five-hole stretch between holes eight and 12.
“I think it's more just mental. Obviously that birdie really helped on 13 to get things going. But I wasn't playing really bad in those bogeys. Just a couple, like one three-putt, one bad break. So it wasn't like I was losing my confidence.
“I was still hitting the ball really well so I just hold to that and like try to do my best.”
Pereira, who played with Zalatoris, said the crowds were “30/70” cheering against him.
“There were more crowds for sure. Not all of them were pulling for me … it's by far the biggest tournament I've played, the biggest round of golf and tomorrow is going to be even bigger,” Pereira said. “I don't know how to say, just try to keep it simple, try to do the same things that I've been doing, try to not even look at the people that's around me.”
The night before: Matt Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris share second place heading into the final round.
They both spoke about their Saturday night plans on the eve of an important round of golf.
“Just keep the routine the same. I'm sharing a house with Thomas Pieters this week which has been fun,” Fitzpatrick said. “First time we've done that, so we've had a bit of a laugh this week. Yeah, I'll probably just go and clip a few now with my coach and just sort of chill.”
What does chilling look like?
“He'll probably put the basketball on, so I'll probably just sit and pretend to watch and be on my phone and do nothing,” the Englishman said.
Zalatoris also mentioned basketball in his nightly plans.
“Whenever I have a late tee time I try to stay up a little bit later so I can sleep in. I don't have a dog in the fight in the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game but I'll probably stay up and watch it,” he said.
Nice shot: Webb Simpson shot a 30 on the back nine en route to a 65.
The highlight of his round was an eagle on the par-5 15th hole from 71 yards out.
Simpson was asked about the momentum-changing shot.
“Yeah, it was a 60-degree lob wedge. We had it playing 80 yards. You know, a gust came through, I had to back off and then got back on and in the air it felt good and it landed and I knew once it landed it was going to be close,” said Webb, who is 1-under for the championship. “And you know, you see over time, you see a lot of shots go near the hole, and usually they don't go in. That's a good kind of amphitheater right there with the crowd, so that was a fun moment.”
Joining the party: Tracy Phillips, a teaching professional at Cedar Ridge, was the marker for Brian Harman in the third round’s opening group Saturday.
There were 81 players who made the cut and with the field grouped in 2s, there was the need for a playing partner for Harman. That opportunity goes to the host pro, but Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby offered Saturday’s round to Phillips. Cozby is scheduled to be the marker if needed Sunday.
“Kudos to him — he called me on Friday night while I was at my daughter’s high school graduation,” Phillips said.
Phillips, who narrowly missed qualifying last month for the PGA Championship, shot a 75 and received lots of support from the gallery.
“Kudos to all of them,” Phillips said. “I had a blast. Obviously I would have rather been playing in the field, but this was the next best thing. My nerves were calm all day. All in all it was a great day for me.”
— Eric Bailey and Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
