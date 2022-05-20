PGA Championship notebook: Bubba Watson joins elite Southern Hills company with 63

What a day: Bubba Watson rocketed up the PGA Championship leaderboard with a sizzling 63 during Friday’s second round.

Only Raymond Floyd (1982) and Tiger Woods (2007) have gone as low as 63 during a major at Southern Hills.

Watson was honored to be in distinguished company, but is focused on continuing to post low scores on the weekend.

“It’s very nice. Don’t get me wrong. It’s an honor to be able to shoot 63 on any golf course. I mean, I’ll take it,” Watson said. “But I’ve got to look forward to tomorrow and see where I’m at and hit hopefully just as quality shots as I did today.”

Watson, who made nine birdies during his round, changed driver shafts, going from a 90-gram shaft to a 60-gram shaft. He said it doesn’t sound like much, but it’s added to his club head speed.

“Now I’ve picked up the distance, ball is going like I’m used to. This driver I’ve got right now, I really trust it. I’ve only been using it for a couple weeks, but I really trust it,” Watson said. “I can hit some shots that I want to hit.

“These fairways are generous right now, so I just feel like I have control of the golf ball enough where I can play to spots even if it’s in the rough. I can play shots out of the rough around here.”

Making a run: Justin Thomas, for the second consecutive round at Southern Hills, started and ended his day with birdies en route to back-to-back 67s.

It was the first time in 26 majors starts that Thomas has shot 67 or better in consecutive rounds.

He was Friday’s clubhouse leader after the morning wave. His 6-under 134 is three shots behind leader Will Zalatoris and two behind current runner-up Mito Pereira.

“Very pleased. Although I played solid yesterday, I played really, really well today,” said Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship. “The conditions are obviously very difficult and I just stayed very patient, trying to get in my own little world and get in the zone.”

Thomas fired four birdies and only had one blemish on his scoreboard with a bogey on No. 14, his fifth hole played of the day.

His favorite shot was a birdie putt on the long par 5.

“That 6-iron that I hit on 5 today was nice. To be able to hit that thing up on the top shelf pin-high from 213 with a pumping cross wind off the left and then to make that putt, I felt like I stole one there,” Thomas said. “That was a sweet shot.

Not mowing lawns: The greens weren’t cut prior to the second round at the PGA Championship.

Talor Gooch, who shot an even-par 70 on Friday, explained why the greens weren’t cut.

“Too windy,” the former Oklahoma State golfer said. “They had to kind of protect the course. If they cut and rolled them … there were forecasts of possible 40- and 50-mph gusts.

Of course, playing on those type of greens is easily noticed for the world’s best players.

“They’re definitely slower,” Brooks Koepka said. “You figure they can’t get that fast anyway just because they’re pretty slopey, but I don’t think these green surfaces are the smoothest to begin with. And then after not mowing them you see a little of a trample effect and everything.”

Gooch wondered about the afternoon impact on putting.

“It was a good day,” Gooch said. “The greens were a little bit of a struggle for me out there or I actually could have had a really, really good day.

“With them not being able to cut the greens and roll them and get them smooth, they were pretty, pretty bumpy, pretty chewed up out there. So I think it’s going to be tough for a lot of guys to make putts right now with the conditions.”

Plenty of eyes: ESPN’s live telecast of Thursday’s PGA Championship first round averaged 1.5 million viewers, which is the largest opening-round viewership for the tournament in 20 years.

According to a release, the average viewership was up 23% from the first round of last year’s tournament at Kiawah Island, which averaged 1.2 million viewers.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

