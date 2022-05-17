PGA Championship notebook: Abraham Ancer returns to Oklahoma; Southern Hills impresses

Ancer returns to state

For the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Abraham Ancer is back in the Sooner State after playing at Oklahoma in 2010-13. He finished second in program history in career scoring average (72.42).

"It feels like just my second home, really," Ancer said. "Just in the practice round, there's so many Sooners out here that it feels really nice.

"It's always nice to play in Oklahoma. I have great memories obviously in Norman, but just the people, I love the people in Oklahoma. That's always what really stood out when I got to Norman, just how welcoming and really supportive everybody is."

Ancer, a 31-year-old who won the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for his first PGA Tour victory, has continued to follow OU closely.

"I think (coach Ryan) Hybl has done an incredible job, just his mentality," Ancer said. "He's a winner. He knows what it takes. .. I feel like (the program) has everything you need to get better and to be a No. 1 college golf team in the nation."

'Incredible job' done on restoration

Southern Hills is hosting a major for the first time since the Gil Hanse restoration completed in 2019.

"I think they did an incredible job," said Kerry Haigh, PGA chief championships officer. "They did a lot of different things. They widened the landing areas of the fairways. They moved some of the bunkers back.

"They added five or six new tees for the back. State-of-the-art hydronics on the greens for cool-season grasses here in the hot heat of the summer, and all of that just gives us more sort of canvas to test the best players.

"It provides them a lot more shot options, a lot more shot variety, a lot more options to hit woods or drivers offer the tee, which in certainly in '07 there was a lot more lay-up holes than there are this week, or at least players have the option. I think those factors, if I'm a player, I'm going to enjoy playing what it offers."

Thomas impressed by Southern Hills

Justin Thomas is among the participants playing a tournament at Southern Hills for the first time. He visited Tulsa recently to check out the course in preparation for this week.

"I loved it as soon as I saw it," Thomas said. "I just like the old-school type of design and golf course (being) tree-lined. Big fall-offs and run-offs on the greens and the bermudagrass makes it very difficult to chip.

"It puts a premium on having different techniques and different styles around the greens and also puts a premium on ball-striking to where you can hit the green where you have to chip less. I think this is an unbelievable major championship venue and I'm glad it's here. It's a sweet place."

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

