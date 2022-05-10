PGA Championship getting 'ManningCast' treatment

Joe Buck is back in golf at another major, this time the PGA Championship with ESPN. He'll be sharing his space with the likes of Fred Couples and Charles Barkley, and Peyton and Eli Manning will be sure to drop in.

Buck is leading what amounts to a "ManningCast" next week at Southern Hills.

ESPN, which has the weekday rights to the PGA Championship with extended coverage on ESPN+, says the alternate telecast will be produced in collaboration with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

Buck, who previously led U.S. Open coverage when it was on Fox Sports from 2015 through 2019, will host the show with Michael Collins of ESPN. The Mannings will be guests at some point during the tournament, and other guests include Couples and Barkley, Troy Aikman, Josh Allen and actor Jon Hamm.

The ManningCast got strong reviews during "Monday Night Football" last year.

"We loved doing 'Monday Night Football' with ESPN, and the entire Omaha team has been looking forward to producing alternate telecasts that celebrate other sports," Peyton Manning said. "As one of golf's majors, the PGA Championship is a perfect place to do our first one for golf and we look forward to working with Joe, Michael and everyone in ESPN's golf team."

The alternate telecast will be shown for four hours a day during all four rounds. It will air from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday during the final hour of live coverage on ESPN+ and then move to ESPN2 for the last three hours (as coverage moves to ESPN). On the weekend, Buck & Co. will be on from 8 to 9 a.m. on ESPN (live coverage is on ESPN+) and then switch to ESPN+ as live coverage shifts to ESPN until noon.

CBS Sports has the final six hours of the weekend telecast.

The ManningCast earlier this year extended its deal with "Monday Night Football" to add a fourth year through 2024. ESPN is in the third year of an 11-year agreement to televise the PGA Championship.