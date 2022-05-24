PGA Championship finale: CBS’ audience peaked at 9.3 million viewers

A CBS Sports spokesman informed the Tulsa World that the television audience for Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship peaked at 9.3 million viewers.
There were more viewers for the final round at Southern Hills than for the final round of the 2019 and 2020 PGA Championship tournaments, but fewer than there were for Phil Mickelson’s magic Sunday in the 2021 event. As Mickelson became the oldest winner of any major championship, that CBS audience crested at 13 million viewers.
During Sunday’s six-hour telecast overall, the average on CBS’ audience amounted to 5.27 million viewers. The total climbed to more than 9 million during the final hour, as Justin Thomas completed his comeback from an eight-shot deficit and defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.