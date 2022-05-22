PGA Championship, final round: Shot of the day -- Justin Thomas' drive sets up winning playoff birdie

Justin Thomas Birdie-3, No. 17 (par-4)
In the three-hole playoff, Justin Thomas’ birdie on the second hole — the 302-yard 17th, was the difference as Will Zalatoris settled for par. Driving the green was the key as Thomas only needed to two-putt for birdie from 35 feet.
“Obviously you hit a great tee shot, you hit it where you want to go, then you’re looking at birdie,” Thomas said. “But if you maybe double-cross it over in the back left rough, or if you kind of heel one and it kicks down in the hazard — so quickly out here can a birdie hole turn into salvaging for bogey. I think that’s just why — that’s one of the reasons I love this place when I first came here.”
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day P1
Justin Thomas hugs his caddie Jim Mackay after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day P4
Will Zalatoris hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day P3
Will Zalatoris watches his tee shot the 17th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day P2
Justin Thomas tees off on the 17th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris drops his club as he reacts to his tee shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits a chip shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas reacts to missing a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans as he walks off the green after making a putt during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hoists the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in a playoff at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Ximena Davila(right) strains to get a view of Abraham Ancer's tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hoists the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in a playoff at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas putts to win the final round of the PGA Championship in a playoff at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans as he heads out for a playoff of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the first hole Sunday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Abraham Ancer tees off on the 1st hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Abraham Ancer hits in the fairway on the 1st hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Abraham Ancer chips the ball on the 1st hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Abraham Ancer lines up a putt on the 1st hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy hits a ball in the fairway on the 12th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 12th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Abraham Ancer chips on the 7th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Yung putts on the 8th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Young reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. At left Will Zalatoris looks on.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Young reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. At left Will Zalatoris looks on.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits on the 10th fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris putts on the 12th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits on the 12th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits on the 13th fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after hitting his approach shot on the 1st hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans watch golfers tee off on the 6th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
A fan lays down while on the 7th fairway during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans watch as Matt Fitzpatrick hits on approach shot on the 9th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira tees off on the 10th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira tees off on the 16th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans watch golfers tee off on the 17th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
A fan holds a water, beer, sunglasses, and phone while watching golfers on the 17th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira lines up his drop after hitting his tee shot into a creek on the 18th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans watch golfers putt on the 17th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Justin Thomas smiles at The Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after his tee shot on the 8th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after his tee shot on the 8th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira reacts after hitting out of the bunker on the 10th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick hits an approach shot on the 12th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after his approach shot on the 12th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick hits an approach shot on the 16th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira chips on the 16th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Cameron Young tees off on the 17th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira tees off on the 17th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira tips on the green on the 17th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Will Zalatoris hits an approach shot on the 13th fairway in a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Media take photos as Justin Thomas kisses the The Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Matt Fitzpatrick hits an approach shot on the 1st hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira chips onto the 1st green during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Mito Pereira chips onto the 1st green during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans sit on a bridge on the 6th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
A fan kneels squats while watching golfers tee off on the 8th hole during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans wait for autographs by the 10th tee box during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans cheer after Justin Thomas made his putt on the 18th hole during a playoff with Will Zalatoris, not pictured, to win the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Justin Thomas lifts the The Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Fans watch as Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas golf on the 17th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Justin Thomas hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Justin Thomas smiles and pumps his fist after making a putt on the 18th hole during a playoff with Will Zalatoris, not pictured, to win the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Justin Thomas tees off on the 13th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Jain Thomas celebrates with her son,Justin Thomas, as he kisses his fiancee, Jillian Wisniewski after he won the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Justin Thomas hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Will Zalatoris tees off on the 17th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Final Day
Will Zalatoris chips onto the green the 17th hole during a playoff during the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
