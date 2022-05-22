 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PGA Championship, final round: Shot of the day -- Justin Thomas' drive sets up winning playoff birdie

Justin Thomas tees off on the 17th hole during a playoff in the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday at Southern Hills.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Justin Thomas Birdie-3, No. 17 (par-4)

Playoff

In the three-hole playoff, Justin Thomas’ birdie on the second hole — the 302-yard 17th, was the difference as Will Zalatoris settled for par. Driving the green was the key as Thomas only needed to two-putt for birdie from 35 feet.

“Obviously you hit a great tee shot, you hit it where you want to go, then you’re looking at birdie,” Thomas said. “But if you maybe double-cross it over in the back left rough, or if you kind of heel one and it kicks down in the hazard — so quickly out here can a birdie hole turn into salvaging for bogey. I think that’s just why — that’s one of the reasons I love this place when I first came here.”

— From staff reports

