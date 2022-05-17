PGA announces pairings, tee times — Tiger Woods starts early Thursday

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will tee off at 8:11 a.m. on No. 10 in the PGA Championship's opening round Thursday at Southern Hills.

On Tuesday, the PGA announced pairings and tee times for the first two rounds.

Woods, McIlroy and Spieth are scheduled to tee off on No. 1 at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the second round. The trio has combined for 22 major titles. Woods is a four-time PGA champion, including 2007 at Southern Hills. McIlroy has won the PGA twice and Spieth is looking for a PGA title to complete a career majors grand slam.

The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking are paired together — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. They will start on No. 1 at 1:36 p.m. Thursday and on No. 10 at 8:11 a.m. Friday.

The opening group at 7 a.m. Thursday at No. 1 will feature three PGA champions — John Daly, Shaun Micheel and Y.E. Yang.

Groups will be starting on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA in 2018 and '19, and is a two-time U.S. Open winner, will start on No. 1 at 1:03 p.m. with Shane Lowry and Adam Scott.

Stewart Cink, who finished third in the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, will start on No. 1 at 8:06 a.m. Thursday with a pair of PGA champions — Jason Dufner and Padraig Harrington.

Starting times Thursday for golfers with local connections — Viktor Hovland at 8 a.m., Abraham Ancer at 8:17 a.m., Talor Gooch at 12:25 p.m., Rickie Fowler at 1:25 p.m., and Matthew Wolff at 2:04 p.m.

K.H. Lee, who won last weekend at the Byron Nelson, will start at 12:36 p.m. Alex Cejka, who won the 2021 Senior PGA at Southern Hills, will tee off at 12:47 p.m.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

No. 1 (Thursday)/No. 10 (Friday)

7 a.m./12:25 p.m.: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt

7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz

9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim

12:30 p.m.:/7:05 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

12:41 p.m.:/7:16 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

12:52 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

1:25 p.m./8 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

1:36 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

1:47 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

1:58 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

2:09 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:20 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

2:31 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

2:42 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

No. 10 (Thursday)/No. 1 (Friday)

7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Bloick, Sadom Kaewkanjana

7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

8 a.m.: /1:25 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel von Tonder

8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

12:25 p.m./7 a.m.: Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

12:36 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee

12:47 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

12:58 p.m. /7:33 a.m.: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:09 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christian Bezuidenhout

1:20 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

1:31 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

1:42 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

1:53 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

2:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Matthew Wolff, Joohung Kim, Keith Mitchell

2:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

2:26 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

2:37 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

