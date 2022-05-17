PGA announces pairings, tee times — Tiger Woods starts early Thursday

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will tee off at 8:11 a.m. on No. 10 in the PGA Championship's opening round Thursday at Southern Hills.
On Tuesday, the PGA announced pairings and tee times for the first two rounds.
Woods, McIlroy and Spieth are scheduled to tee off on No. 1 at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the second round. The trio has combined for 22 major titles. Woods is a four-time PGA champion, including 2007 at Southern Hills. McIlroy has won the PGA twice and Spieth is looking for a PGA title to complete a career majors grand slam.
The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking are paired together — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. They will start on No. 1 at 1:36 p.m. Thursday and on No. 10 at 8:11 a.m. Friday.
The opening group at 7 a.m. Thursday at No. 1 will feature three PGA champions — John Daly, Shaun Micheel and Y.E. Yang.
Groups will be starting on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.
Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA in 2018 and '19, and is a two-time U.S. Open winner, will start on No. 1 at 1:03 p.m. with Shane Lowry and Adam Scott.
Stewart Cink, who finished third in the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, will start on No. 1 at 8:06 a.m. Thursday with a pair of PGA champions — Jason Dufner and Padraig Harrington.
Starting times Thursday for golfers with local connections — Viktor Hovland at 8 a.m., Abraham Ancer at 8:17 a.m., Talor Gooch at 12:25 p.m., Rickie Fowler at 1:25 p.m., and Matthew Wolff at 2:04 p.m.
K.H. Lee, who won last weekend at the Byron Nelson, will start at 12:36 p.m. Alex Cejka, who won the 2021 Senior PGA at Southern Hills, will tee off at 12:47 p.m.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS No. 1 (Thursday)/No. 10 (Friday) 7 a.m./12:25 p.m.: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang 7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt 7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk 7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield 7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz 7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino 8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington 8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters 8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo 8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim 8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox 9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz 9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim 12:30 p.m.:/7:05 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee 12:41 p.m.:/7:16 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding 12:52 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin 1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott 1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay 1:25 p.m./8 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler 1:36 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 1:47 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter 1:58 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel 2:09 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick 2:20 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen 2:31 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas 2:42 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen No. 10 (Thursday)/No. 1 (Friday) 7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren 7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma 7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Bloick, Sadom Kaewkanjana 7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau 7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa 8 a.m.: /1:25 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith 8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods 8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson 8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel von Tonder 8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley 8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland 9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker 9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter 12:25 p.m./7 a.m.: Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita 12:36 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee 12:47 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka 12:58 p.m. /7:33 a.m.: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings 1:09 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christian Bezuidenhout 1:20 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley 1:31 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ 1:42 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson 1:53 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk 2:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Matthew Wolff, Joohung Kim, Keith Mitchell 2:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert 2:26 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy 2:37 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire
Photos: Tuesday's practice round at PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans hold up flags and memorabilia in attempts to get an autograph from Rickie Fowler while he walks toward Southern Hills' 18th green on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan on Tuesday, the second practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau laughs while walking towards the green on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits a tee shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler bounces a golf ball on his putter while putting on the 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shoot on 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Scottie Scheffler golf during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, hits from the bunker on the first hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Bubba Watson hits from the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, chips to the green on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Kevin Na signs autographs in the practice area on a practice day at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth signs an autograph for Riley Franklin,13, of Springfield, Mo. while walking between the 11th and 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Sebastian Mu–oz speaks to media during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers put on the 15th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P5
Fans look at the video board to locate golfers on the course during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans sit under a tree by the 4th green during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau laughs while walking towards the green on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau signs a 18th hole flag for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler bounces a golf ball on his putter while putting on the 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans gather to watch Rory McIlroy, not pictured, play the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
A fan takes a video of Scottie Scheffler as he chips on to he green on the second hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Seamus Power tees off on the 16th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler puts on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler chips on to the green on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers play a practice round during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shoot on 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Rory McIlroy, not pictured, tees off from the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P4
Rory McIlroy gauges the wind before hitting an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P2
A fan holds out an 18th hole flag by a golfer during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits an approach shot on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans sit under a tree by the 4th green during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
April Moore, an interior designer who just re-decorated the patio of this home, watches action on the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 15th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler chips on to the green on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron holds a beer on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Scottie Scheffler golf during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers play a practice round during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler puts on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth hits on the fairway of the 10th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Walter Thomas, 9, of Bixby watches players on a practice green at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron holds a beer on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka hits chip shot onto the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
April Moore, an interior designer who just re-decorated the patio of this home, watches action on the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka hits in the 15th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka prepares to tee off on the 15th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka approaches the 12th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka putts on the 12th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Fans watch Tiger Woods practice putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland acknowledges fans in the practice on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods practices putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
