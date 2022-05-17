PGA announces pairings, tee times -- Tiger Woods starts early Thursday

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will tee off at 8:11 a.m. in the PGA Championship's opening round Thursday at Southern Hills.

On Tuesday, the PGA announced pairings and tee times for the first two rounds.

Woods, McIlroy and Spieth are scheduled to tee off at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the second round. The trio has combined for 22 major titles. Woods is a four-time PGA champion, including 2007 at Southern Hills. McIlroy has won the PGA twice and Spieth is looking for a PGA title to complete a career majors grand slam.

Groups will be starting on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking are paired together -- Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. They will start at 1:36 p.m. Thursday and 8:11 a.m. Friday.

Other marquee groups and their starting times Thursday/Friday:

7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau,

1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott.

1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay.

1:25 p.m./8 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler.

