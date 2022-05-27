Patriot Golf Days brings together Folds of Honor, Jack Nicklaus and an important mission

The Folds of Honor mission has benefitted greatly from important partnerships.

The Owasso-based charity has aligned with PGA HOPE to help serve military families through fundraising efforts surrounding Patriot Golf Days, which extend through the Memorial Day weekend.

Dan Rooney, the Folds of Honor founder, also has a strong relationship with legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, who has helped expand the organization’s reach.

Everyone’s work helps achieve the goal of providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans (Folds of Honor) as well as better serving the needs of veterans and their families through golf (PGA HOPE).

“We've tapped into this patriotic side of golf that had never been touched at this level, and it just continues to grow,” Rooney said during last week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Donations can be made at PatriotGolfDays.com.

While many locally are familiar with Folds, which was established in 2007, the PGA HOPE goal is just as important.

“HOPE is helping our patriots everywhere. The Veterans Administration [Department of Veterans Affairs] calls it therapy and actually gives some grants to us because we are saving lives,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said. “Our great director of HOPE, a guy named Chris Nowak, who is a wounded veteran, says it's 100 times every day he plays golf that he doesn't have to think about anything hard in his life other than hitting a golf shot.

“We think it's this great tool. The more we can raise, the more veterans we can affect. We will hit 7,500 veterans this year across 46 states. We've got a couple hundred of our members that are dedicated and trained in this that are adaptive golf as well as kind of how to deal with PTSD, etc., etc.

“We think the partnership and the ability to leverage off of each other is enormous, and I also think the other benefit as we can sort of end some confusion about how do you donate to a veteran cause through golf.”

Rooney explained the Folds of Honor-PGA HOPE relationship.

“As we stand here with PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor, you have the most holistic veteran program in the world. We give golfers the opportunity to play a heroic round of golf over Memorial Day, and you know, Memorial Day — not to go on a tangent here — but it's not the unofficial beginning of summer. There are 1.1 million veterans who have died for our country, and without Memorial Day, we don't celebrate the other holidays," Rooney said.

“I have witnessed that in combat. It's around me on a daily basis. But the other side of war is 20 veterans a day currently taking their own lives, which people don't realize is more than we ever lost in Iraq or Afghanistan on a daily basis, and that's the beauty of these two programs coming together.”

While the Folds of Honor home is located at The Patriot Golf Club in Owasso, American Dunes in Grand Haven, Michigan, is a Nicklaus-created course that sends all profits to the Folds mission.

How did Nicklaus become involved?

“Dan asked me to be an honorary chairman in 2014 and I enjoy it,” Nicklaus told the Tulsa World. “If that helps raise more money for Folds of Honor, that’s great. Patriot Golf Days has accounted for about $60 million of the money raised.”

Nicklaus chuckled when telling the story about how Rooney asked Nicklaus to help create American Dunes.

“I’ve always enjoyed what he has to offer and what he’s trying to accomplish,” Nicklaus said. “When he came down here to ask me to do American Dunes, he was as nervous … he was trying to figure out how to convince me to do a golf course. And I said ‘Dan, you didn’t have to come down here to give me a speech. I’m on board. I’m there. Don’t worry about it.’

“So he started to breathe again. That was the sort of the start of American Dunes.”

Rooney calls American Dunes and The Patriot as golf churches that combine God, country and golf in that order “with no apologies.”

And he’s thankful for the role that Nicklaus has played in the growth of the Folds mission.

“You look at Mr. Nicklaus, where do we start? He is just an icon in the game, and I love his quote at American Dunes that sits on the memorial out front is, ‘I love the game of golf, but I love my country even more.’ I think that's a lot of where he is in life, he and Barbara both,” Rooney said. “It's about giving back, and they have had a legacy of doing that, but at this place in the walk, they are so hyper focused.

“He is not playing a lot of golf and he still has a lot of energy, so he's pouring that energy into giving back and has been a great ambassador for PGA HOPE, Folds of Honor, and it's a privilege to actually call my boyhood hero my friend.”

