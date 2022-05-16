OSU graduate Bryan Karns is back at Southern Hills as PGA Championship director

For this week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, Bryan Karns will experience a full-circle moment.
Fifteen years after an internship during the PGA Championship on the same course, Karns is back in his home state as the PGA’s championship director.
“To do it in Tulsa, total full circle, is amazing,” Karns said. “That will be that moment, I think some point on Sunday night, when I’ll be able to take a deep breath.”
Born in Tulsa and raised in Stillwater, Karns graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in journalism. He covered sports for OSU’s student paper and knew he wanted a career in sports in some capacity.
Karns worked in OSU media relations and spent a season with the WNBA’s Tulsa Shock, but the internship at Southern Hills was what put him on the path to a dream job.
“It sounds cliché — the light-bulb sort of moment — but it is pretty easy to trace back,” he said.
He didn’t play golf in high school, but Karns always was a big fan of professional golf. Working at the 2007 championship led to an opportunity with the Ryder Cup the next year, and a few years later, he took a job in corporate sales for the Ryder Cup in Chicago before being promoted by the PGA.
Along with his wife, Ashlie, an Owasso native and also an OSU graduate, Karns moved from there to wherever championships were scheduled to be played: Louisville, Kentucky; French Lick, Indiana; Washington, D.C.; and Rochester, New York. Karns returned to Tulsa for the Senior PGA last year, and next he will move to Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship.
“It’s bittersweet knowing that in three months I’ll pack up and move again,” he said. “You’re trying to enjoy the last bit of it, but it does all mean a little bit more.
“Tulsa is so underrated. It doesn’t get the accolades, or the assumption is it’s a mid-sized market. But it’s awesome that this really does validate Tulsa as a professional sports town.”
Leading up to the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Karns has been running on Red Bull, making sure everything is going according to plan and putting out small fires on a daily basis.
“Most of the planning part of it is now done,” he said. “If it’s a quiet day, that’s usually good, but lots of little things, a lot of special events that we’re doing.”
Part of Karns’ passion is to grow the game of golf and work with the PGA to make it more accessible to people from all walks of life.
“Golf historically is not always the most accessible, and Southern Hills represents sort of the elite, … but I think what’s cool about the Tulsa community is that they seem to embrace Southern Hills as a part of the fabric of the community,” he said.
“Even though a lot of people can’t regularly come out and play, I think they recognize that having something like Southern Hills and a membership that’s interested in (hosting majors) is good for everybody.”
PGA Championship week: Complete coverage as another major at Southern Hills is set to begin this week
PGA Championship week is finally here. Practice rounds are Monday-Wednesday and Round 1 begins at 7 a.m. Thursday. Below is all the preview stories from the Sunday Tulsa World, from in-depth profiles to things to do in Tulsa to what to bring/not bring to the course.
TV schedule
Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m. ESPN
Saturday: 7-9 a.m.: ESPN+ ¦ 9 a.m.-Noon: ESPN ¦ Noon-6 p.m.: CBS
Sunday: 7-9 a.m.: ESPN+ ¦ 9-Noon: ESPN ¦ Noon-6 p.m.: CBS
We'll also have coverage from the practice rounds as well as extensive coverage once championship play begins Thursday. Check back to Tulsaworld.com for updates during the week.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
As the Southern Hills grounds-keeping staff prepares for the May 19-22 PGA Championship, club employee Alex Johnson works on the No. 8 green.
'You feel comfortable in this place': Viktor Hovland readies for PGA Championship in his adopted home state
When everything around Vitkor Hovland was changing in 2019, he sought something constant. Three years later, the world's sixth-ranked men's golfer still resides in Stillwater with a chance to win his first major in Tulsa this week.
From gate hours to parking to accessibility to COVID-19 and food and drink, here's what you need to know ahead of the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
Guerin Emig: How does Tiger (or anyone else) win at Southern Hills next week? Let's ask those who know best
Picking the brains of a phenom, a technician, a caddie, a club champion and a pair of PGA major winners so that we might pick the lock on the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa.
What is there to do in Tulsa? Entertainment options include a world-class park, a Twilight Zone-ish downtown attraction, music venues, sharks, dinosaurs and a comic con.
No ticket is necessary. Fans also can take a free photo with the Wanamaker Trophy.
Abraham Ancer kicked off the most prolific era of OU golf this century with the Sooners from 2010-13. This week, nearly a decade since leaving Norman, he returns to the fairways of Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Feherty, a golf broadcaster who enjoys making people laugh, is returning to Tulsa for the PGA Championship, and he's bringing his one-man show to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
We all remember Tiger's 2007 PGA win in Tulsa. Here's a quick look at every PGA Championship since then
A review of all the PGA Championships from 2008-21.
Van Pelt is on the same fame line as legendary anchors Chris Berman, Bob Ley, Robin Roberts, Dan Patrick, Keith Olbermann and Stuart Scott.
"My list is eclectic. I want people to see cool stuff, eat at the best places and maybe learn something." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Tulsa's celebrated golf course has hosted the sport's best players since Babe Didrikson Zaharias won the U.S. Women's Amateur in 1946
His game looked better during last week’s Wells Fargo Championship: He opened with a 65 and finished in a tie for 25th.
