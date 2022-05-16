OSU graduate Bryan Karns is back at Southern Hills as PGA Championship director

For this week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, Bryan Karns will experience a full-circle moment.

Fifteen years after an internship during the PGA Championship on the same course, Karns is back in his home state as the PGA’s championship director.

“To do it in Tulsa, total full circle, is amazing,” Karns said. “That will be that moment, I think some point on Sunday night, when I’ll be able to take a deep breath.”

Born in Tulsa and raised in Stillwater, Karns graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in journalism. He covered sports for OSU’s student paper and knew he wanted a career in sports in some capacity.

Karns worked in OSU media relations and spent a season with the WNBA’s Tulsa Shock, but the internship at Southern Hills was what put him on the path to a dream job.

“It sounds cliché — the light-bulb sort of moment — but it is pretty easy to trace back,” he said.

He didn’t play golf in high school, but Karns always was a big fan of professional golf. Working at the 2007 championship led to an opportunity with the Ryder Cup the next year, and a few years later, he took a job in corporate sales for the Ryder Cup in Chicago before being promoted by the PGA.

Along with his wife, Ashlie, an Owasso native and also an OSU graduate, Karns moved from there to wherever championships were scheduled to be played: Louisville, Kentucky; French Lick, Indiana; Washington, D.C.; and Rochester, New York. Karns returned to Tulsa for the Senior PGA last year, and next he will move to Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship.

“It’s bittersweet knowing that in three months I’ll pack up and move again,” he said. “You’re trying to enjoy the last bit of it, but it does all mean a little bit more.

“Tulsa is so underrated. It doesn’t get the accolades, or the assumption is it’s a mid-sized market. But it’s awesome that this really does validate Tulsa as a professional sports town.”

Leading up to the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Karns has been running on Red Bull, making sure everything is going according to plan and putting out small fires on a daily basis.

“Most of the planning part of it is now done,” he said. “If it’s a quiet day, that’s usually good, but lots of little things, a lot of special events that we’re doing.”

Part of Karns’ passion is to grow the game of golf and work with the PGA to make it more accessible to people from all walks of life.

“Golf historically is not always the most accessible, and Southern Hills represents sort of the elite, … but I think what’s cool about the Tulsa community is that they seem to embrace Southern Hills as a part of the fabric of the community,” he said.

“Even though a lot of people can’t regularly come out and play, I think they recognize that having something like Southern Hills and a membership that’s interested in (hosting majors) is good for everybody.”

