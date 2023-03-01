Former University of Tulsa standouts Ron Streck and Stacy Prammanasudh will be inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame on Nov. 12 at Southern Hills Country Club.

Also inducted will be Mike Hughett, Morri Rose and Bo Wininger.

“This year’s inductees represent different aspects and contributions to the game of golf, and to the state of Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma Golf HOF chairman Tom Jones in a press release. “The 2023 class encompasses players from the professional ranks, an amateur that has more state titles than anyone on record, to an administrative director, visionary, and mentor to young players across the state.

"The Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame is proud to showcase the rich history and heritage that this class represents.”

Streck, a Cascia Hall graduate, had a 40-year pro career on either the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions or what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour. He was the first player to win at all three of those levels while also winning an event on the European Tour. Streck was among the first to regularly use metal drivers and the first to win using one when he captured the 1978 San Antonio Texas Open. He set a then-record for the PGA Tour's lowest two-round total over the final 36 holes. Streck also won the 1981 Michelob-Houston Open.

Prammanasudh won five consecutive Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Championships from 1993-97 and captured three of four state high school titles with Enid. At TU, she was a four-time All-America selection, won 10 of the 44 events, was a three-time Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the second-ranked collegian as a senior.

On the LPGA Tour, she played 13 full seasons and won twice, plus had 30 top-10 finishes was named to the 2007 Solheim Cup team.

Hughett, who lives in Owasso, won the Nebraska Golf Association Stroke Play Championship in 1977 and Match Play Championship in 1981. He attended Oral Roberts University on a golf scholarship. In 1986, he won the OGA Stroke Play Championship. In 2022, he won the OGA Mid-Amateur Championship. In between those two, he won 22 other OGA Championships, giving him a record 24. Hughett has also won five national amateur events, placed second in three others and qualified for 19 USGA championships.

Rose is the founder and longtime director of the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour that is credited with helping send hundreds of junior players on to collegiate scholarships since its inception in 2002.

Wininger was one of the most prolific PGA Tour winners ever from Oklahoma. After serving in the U.S. Naval Air Corps during World War II, Wininger went to Oklahoma State (then Oklahoma A&M) and lettered from 1947-50, leading the Cowboys to three top-six finishes in the NCAA. He also won two Missouri Valley Conference individual titles as OSU won four team championships.

Wininger had six PGA Tour wins from 1952-63. He once appeared as himself in an “I Love Lucy” episode. He died at age 45 in 1967.

Go to oklahomagolfhof.org for more information on the Hall of Fame banquet.