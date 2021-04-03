Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame announces 2021 Class

Brothers David and Danny Edwards grew up playing at Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond, designed by Floyd Farley. There they learned the game from the course’s first head professional, Art Proctor.
Now both the Edwards brothers, Proctor and Farley will enter the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame together in a 2021 class that also features long-time Edmond resident and one of the state’s most accomplished professional golfers, Scott Verplank.
“I think it will be one of the most unique classes that we’ll ever have,” Tom Jones, chairman of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame Executive Board and President and COO of Oak Tree National in Edmond, said in a media release. “First of all you have the Edwards brothers and the pro that was the influential reason they started playing golf. Then the architect that designed the course where they played and so many great public courses in the state.
“Then in Scott, you have a world class player who has played in the Ryder Cup, won the U.S. Amateur at Oak Tree and won a professional tournament as an amateur. I think it’s a very impressive class and the storylines and the way they tie in together are pretty incredible.”
The five will be inducted Nov. 21 at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club. Sponsor table and tickets are available at www.oklahomagolfhof.org.
“I am thrilled beyond words,” Proctor said. “I’m very seldom at a loss for words but when I was told about this I was flabbergasted. I’m just very humbled and very proud to represent the state of Oklahoma and it’s great golf history.”
Between Danny (5), David (4) and Verplank (5), the class has won 14 PGA Tour events.
Scott Verplank
One of the few golfers to win a PGA Tour event (the 1985 Western Open) before winning the NCAA Championship, which he did for Oklahoma State in 1986.
A Type 1 diabetic, Verplank long played with a pump to control his blood sugar level. He has battled numerous wrist, elbow and shoulder injuries and lost the entire 1997 season after elbow surgery in 1996.
Still, he has won five events, including the aforementioned Western Open, along with the 1988 Buick Open, the 2000 Reno-Tahoe Open, the 2001 Bell Canadian Open and the 2007 EDS Byron Nelson Championship. He played on two Ryder Cup teams (2002 and 2006), two President’s Cup Teams (2005-2007) and won more than $27 million.
Verplank won nine times at OSU, capped by his final event, the 1986 NCAA Championship. He was a three-time first-team All American. Upon induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, his former coach Mike Holder said he regarded Verplank as the best collegiate player ever with the possible exception of Phil Mickelson.
Danny Edwards
Danny Edwards became a two-time first-team All-American and two-time Big Eight Champion at Oklahoma State. He turned professional in 1973, earned his PGA Tour card in 1975 and went on to win five times (1977 Greater Greensboro Open, the 1980 Walt Disney World National Team Championship (with brother David), the 1982 Greater Greensboro Open, the 1983 Miller High Life QCO, and the 1985 Pensacola Open.)
In addition to the victories at OSU, Danny’s amateur career included a stint on the 1973 Walker Cup Team. He was low amateur the same summer at The Open Championship. He won the 1972 North and South Amateur and the 1972 Southeastern Amateur.
Although he played briefly on the Champions Tour, Danny was consumed with other opportunities. He was an original founder of Royal Grip, later successfully sold to investors. He became a highly proficient professional auto racer and was heavily involved with a divot repair company (Green Fix Golf). He has recorded a series of videos teaching proper chipping methods.
David Edwards
David Edwards went to OSU in 1974, where he averaged 77.6 shots per round as a freshman, lowering that to 71.8 as a senior when he won two events, finished second or third in five others and capped off his dominating year by winning the 1978 NCAA individual championship and leading the Cowboys to the team championship.
He didn’t take long as a professional to break into the win column, claiming the 1980 Walt Disney World National Team Championship with brother Danny, then winning the 1984 Los Angeles Open, the 1992 Memorial Tournament and the 1993 MCI Heritage Golf Classic. He also won the 2006 3M Championship on the Champions Tour and was a two-time winner of the Oklahoma Open (1994 and 1996).
Floyd Farley (1907-2005)
Farley was born in Kansas City and was a passionate and talented golfer for decades before turning his attention to course design, winning the South Central PGA Section Championship in 1937 and 1942.
In 1931, Farley came to Oklahoma and became head pro at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Oklahoma City. At 25 years of age, in 1932, he designed his first course — Woodlawn Golf Club in Oklahoma City — and stayed on as head pro. After discovering his new love of golf architecture, he designed more than 100 courses, including new designs of some 40 courses in Oklahoma and renovations or additions to many others.
In addition to Kickingbird, some of his notable Oklahoma designs include Quail Creek Golf & Country Club, Arrowhead State Park Course, LaFortune Park and the Woodbine Course at Mohawk Park in Tulsa, John Conrad in Midwest City, Adams GC in Bartlesville, Lew Wentz in Ponca City, Roman Nose State Park and dozens more.
Art Proctor
Proctor was chosen to be the first head professional at the new Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond in 1971. He started a junior program that has led to dozens of state champions, collegiate and professional stars.
“In my opinion, Art Proctor set the stage for the greatest junior golf dynasty in the history of Oklahoma," said Mike McGraw, former Oklahoma State and current Baylor coach who was an assistant to Proctor while in college and became his junior golf director in 1982. “He gave so many young men jobs at Kickingbird and those jobs led to opportunity. That opportunity led to championships.”
In 1999 he qualified for the Senior PGA Tour (now Champions Tour) and remained on tour through 2005.
In 1984 at the age of 44, Proctor played a then-Guinness Book of Records mark by playing 414 holes of golf in one day. He teed off at Kickingbird in Edmond at 5:46 a.m. and finished his 23rd round of golf at 8:51 p.m., averaging about two minutes per hole. The amazing thing, other than endurance, was that he shot 6-under-par for the day.