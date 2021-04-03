Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame announces 2021 Class

Brothers David and Danny Edwards grew up playing at Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond, designed by Floyd Farley. There they learned the game from the course’s first head professional, Art Proctor.

Now both the Edwards brothers, Proctor and Farley will enter the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame together in a 2021 class that also features long-time Edmond resident and one of the state’s most accomplished professional golfers, Scott Verplank.

“I think it will be one of the most unique classes that we’ll ever have,” Tom Jones, chairman of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame Executive Board and President and COO of Oak Tree National in Edmond, said in a media release. “First of all you have the Edwards brothers and the pro that was the influential reason they started playing golf. Then the architect that designed the course where they played and so many great public courses in the state.

“Then in Scott, you have a world class player who has played in the Ryder Cup, won the U.S. Amateur at Oak Tree and won a professional tournament as an amateur. I think it’s a very impressive class and the storylines and the way they tie in together are pretty incredible.”